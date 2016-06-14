Platinum Games' 'Scalebound' Heads To PC, Latest Video Showcases Co-op Gameplay

Scalebound, which Platinum Games revealed two years ago, is heading to the PC courtesy of the Xbox Play Anywhere feature. On top of that, the studio showed off more multiplayer gameplay at E3.
The demo begins with Drew and his dragon Thuban. The duo are about to fight an enormous beast in a watery cave. However, three other players join the fight to (somewhat) even the odds. Even with four players, the battle with the creature takes some time. In addition to dodging multiple attacks, Drew and company need to use their dragons in order to escape the rising tide whenever the beast submerges. When it surfaces, their dragons can breathe fire on it to damage it.
Platinum Games announced a 2017 release for Scalebound, but the exact release date is still unclear.
I won't be buying these on PC (at least at Windows 10 TERRIBLE store) unless they get broken for "piracy" so I know I'll be able to own what I purchased.
I actually want to play this and buy it, but Microsoft has crapped the bed far too much with PC users, not to mention gamers.
Is there an option to shut it off? Who would want to do a Let's Play or live stream on twitch and get a word in? Seems ridiculous. The voice, the dialogue, and the voice acting are annoying. I guess that's anime style though so I dunno.
At this point, I'm turned off by it, and the whole windows store situation isn't exactly appealing. It'd be one of those titles you'd mark as "I'm interested" and then forget about for a year or so until an email reminder lets you know its on sale for practically nothing. Then you might take the risk, or the Store's matured by then and it's not so bad.