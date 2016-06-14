Platinum Games' 'Scalebound' Heads To PC, Latest Video Showcases Co-op Gameplay

Scalebound, which Platinum Games revealed two years ago, is heading to the PC courtesy of the Xbox Play Anywhere feature. On top of that, the studio showed off more multiplayer gameplay at E3.

The demo begins with Drew and his dragon Thuban. The duo are about to fight an enormous beast in a watery cave. However, three other players join the fight to (somewhat) even the odds. Even with four players, the battle with the creature takes some time. In addition to dodging multiple attacks, Drew and company need to use their dragons in order to escape the rising tide whenever the beast submerges. When it surfaces, their dragons can breathe fire on it to damage it.

Platinum Games announced a 2017 release for Scalebound, but the exact release date is still unclear.

