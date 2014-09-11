Sega Outs System Requirements for Alien: Isolation

On Wednesday, Sega revealed that its upcoming survival horror game, Alien: Isolation, has gone gold. That means the development is done and the game has gone into mass production. Now the company is providing the minimum and recommended requirements for PC gamers.

The minimum requirements for Alien: Isolation are surprisingly light. PC gamers will need a 32-bit version of Windows 7 at the least, an Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 clocked at 3.16 GHz or a similar AMD processor. Also required is 4 GB of RAM, 35 GB of hard drive space, and a 1 GB GPU that supports DirectX 11 such as the AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430.

The recommended PC specifications require a 64-bit version of Windows 7 at the least, a quad core AMD Phenom II X4 955 (3.2 GHz) or a quad-core Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650 (3.0 GHz). The specs also list 8 GB of RAM, 35 GB of hard drive space, an AMD Radeon R9 200 Series or a Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 GPU. Both specs require a broadband connection.

Back at E3 2014, we got a taste of what’s to come, and gamers not used to creeping down corridors might get a real beating from this game. Alien: Isolation takes place between the original 1979 Ridley Scott movie and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986): 15 years after Ripley’s run-in with the single Xenomorph. Her daughter, Amanda, goes searching for her mother and winds up on the Sevastopol space station, which is inhabited by another Xenomorph.

The game does an excellent job recreating the horror and dread of the first Alien movie. There’s no run-and-gun action as seen with other games in the franchise, but a slow crawl as players struggle to stay out of sight in order to remain alive.

Alien: Isolation arrives on Windows PC on October 7, 2014 as well as the PlayStation 3/4 and Xbox 360/One.

