Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Will Run on Unreal Engine 5

We may have seen the first demo for Unreal Engine 5 on a PlayStation 5, but the first game that we know is using it will be on Xbox Series X. That's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Xbox confirmed the news in a blog post today.

The game, developed by Ninja Theory, was announced in December 2019 and will also be available on Windows. The announcement trailer, which debuted at the Game Awards, was captured in-engine.

The first glimpse of UE5 we had was a tech demo on the AMD-powered PlayStation 5 hardware, entitled Lumen in the Land of Nanite. That demo focused on the "Nanite" feature in UE5 to scale down polygon counts and show millions on screen at a time. It also showed "Lumen," an option for fully dynamic lighting without any baking. Later, Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri said that the demo could run well on a PC with an SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is expected to launch with or around the Xbox Series X this fall. Other confirmed games include Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Halo Infinite and Madden 21.