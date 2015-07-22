Sony Rolling Out Android 5.1 To Xperia Z2 And Z3 Series, Others Will Soon Follow

Sony has begun sending out the Android 5.1 Lollipop upgrade to the following devices: Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3 Compact, Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z2 Tablet. Along with all the Android 5.1 stock features, Sony has also added some enterprise features for business users.

Not all of these device owners will receive the update at the same time, as it will be a staggered rollout depending on each market. Sony has already updated some of these to Android 5.0, so the Android 5.1 version won't bring too many new features for those devices, but it should be a major upgrade for the rest (from Android 4.4).

Sony has also added its own tweaks and improvements to the new upgrade:

Increased customization options – so you have even more control over the way volume, silent modes and your alerts functionBrand new LinkedIn integration – be more productive with intuitive contact synchronization in your CalendarCamera improvements – with faster, more accurate Superior Auto Mode focus for great images, regardless of conditionsEnhanced enterprise support – with our latest Xperia in Business features for workSmartWear integration – selfie snapping made that bit easier, with SmartWatch 3 as a remote shutter button

The enterprise support includes improved security measures; Sony's "advanced" Xperia Email, Calendar and Contacts apps; better LinkedIn integration; and bundled IT support.

The devices mentioned above won't be the only ones to get Android 5.1. A few others, such as the Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1 Compact and Xperia Z Ultra will also get the update shortly. Then, the Xperia T2 Ultra, Xperia C3, the original Xperia Z Series, and the Xperia M2 and Xperia M2 Aqua will get the Android 5.1 upgrade, as well.

Sony hasn't announced any major updates for its small budget E-series devices so far. This likely means that the Xperia E3, Xperia E4 and Xperia E4g, all of which came with Android 4.4 on board, could be stuck with their original firmware.

