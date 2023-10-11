New PS5 Design is Thinner, Upgrades to 1TB SSD

Sony is launching new versions of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition featuring 1TB of internal storage, and a significantly slimmed-down form factor. The new PS5 variants will launch in November and will replace the current models at the same price.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 models have been slimmed down tremendously over the outgoing models. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have slimmed down by more than 30%, and are 18% and 24% lighter compared to previous models. The differences are very apparent visually, with the slimmed-down PS5s being substantially thinner where the central matte black piece is located.

(Image credit: Sony)

Internal storage and Blu-ray functionality have also been upgraded with Sony's new slimmed-down PS5 models. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition both have been upgraded from an 825GB SSD to a 1TB SSD, giving gamers 24.1% more storage to play with (at least, before you factor in the operating system). The PS5 Digital Edition has also received a new optional add-on, in the form of an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that can be added to the console for $70. This effectively enables gamers to turn the PS5 Digital Edition into the standard and more expensive disk-equipped PS5 if needed.

(Image credit: Sony)

These new slim consoles are functionally identical to Sony's older revisions (beyond the storage and disk drive upgrades), designed to replace the thicker and heavier outgoing models on sale today.

Sony confirms that the new PS5 slim models will be available starting in November in the U.S at select local retailers and Sony's PlayStation store. Once launched in the U.S global availability will roll out in the following months. Eventually, the PS5 slim models will be the only models available once inventory runs dry on the outgoing models.

Pricing has not changed with the new models, the PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $449.99 and the standard variant with the Ultra HD-Blu-ray Disc Drive will be priced at $499.99. The optional Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive for the new PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $79.99.

Sony is ditching the vertical stand in favor of a horizontal stand that will come with all PS5 slim models moving forward. For gamers who want to mount their PS5 in the traditional upright position, Sony is offering an optional vertical stand that will be compatible with all PS5 models for $29.99. On the original PS5, the included stand supported both horizontal and upright positioning.