SoundSight Headphones Have Built-In Camera

Engadget points to an upcoming set of wireless, "smart" headphones by SoundSight that includes a built-in 1080p camera, six microphones, a six-axis gyroscope/accelerometer and the ability to accept voice commands. All of this can be yours next Spring for a hefty price of $499, or $349 if interested customers pre-purchase the device within the next 30 days.

As seen below, SoundSight's demo video reveals that the camera is capable of taking 1080p images and recording 720p video at 30 frames per second, even outside at night; users merely tap the left side to record. Powering this camera is a built-in 800 mAh Li-ion battery that lasts for four hours when the camera is in constant use, 18 hours if using the noise cancellation only, and 24 hours on standby.

The specs also show that the headset streams video using Bluetooth in 640p at 24 frames per second. These videos can be edited on an iOS or Android device. Thanks to a free app, users can trim the video, add filters and other effects, and even add music by clipping a song, verse or hook. These videos can then be uploaded to SoundSight's website and shared with friends on Facebook and other social networks.

As a regular listening device, the SoundSight headphones have a frequency range of 16 to 20,000 Hz. The headphones also offer noise cancellation and USB audio output. The device comes with a metal 1/4 inch stereo plug to 3.5 mm jack adapter, a special case, a USB audio cable, a 3.5 mm detachable coiled cord and a 3.5 mm detachable straight cord.

Developers interested in creating apps for the SoundSight headphones can request the SDK here.

