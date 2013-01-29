The best way to stay safe and keep your computer clean is to practice safe surfing. Still, sometimes we can contract something nasty despite doing our best to be careful online. Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on installing and using Spybot 2 to get your computer squeaky clean once more.

Spybot Search & Destroy is an old hand on the anti-malware scene, and just this November, Safer Networking Limited, the program's developers, released the newest version of the program, Spybot 2. Today, we'll take a quick tour of Spybot 2's free version, guiding you through installation and a few other salient features. The first thing you'll need to do that of course is to grab the installer through the download link above!How To: Spybot 2 Free Step-by-Step Guide