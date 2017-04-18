Trending

Here's The Roadmap For 'Star Citizen' Update 3.0

The team at Cloud Imperium Games continues to push through the development process for Star Citizen, but at least now fans have an idea of what’s in store for the game's next major update. The studio released a detailed roadmap for the coming months leading up to update 3.0, and there’s still plenty of work to do before it’s released.

The main focus of 3.0 seems to be exploration and trade. When it’s released, it will include new moons within the Crusader system, and they will have outposts that you can travel to with your ship and explore. As you travel, you might also encounter debris and derelict ships, both of which you can also explore.

You’ll also be able to earn money by trading cargo, but it’s not as simple as pressing a few buttons on a screen. The developers are also adding a feature that will have you carry the cargo box by box onto your ship’s cargo hold. Other features in the update include the addition of a mission system, insurance for your ships, and the ability for multiple players to control turrets within a ship.

However, implementing these features is not an easy task. The main roadmap is broken down into nine different sections that include Gameplay, AI, and content within the game’s Persistent Universe. Within each section, there are multiple features that need work. For example, the Persistence Universe content section is made up of new features including derelict ships, moons, and non-playable characters who provide missions. A small team of developers will work with each feature and break it down into even smaller elements so that each person in the group has a small number of tasks. The studio even made a 19-minute video that shows the long and complicated process for creating these different features.

Other than showing more behind-the-scenes content, the video is a general message that says development of a game of this scale takes manpower and time. Developers are working on multiple tasks that feed into a single feature, which then has to work with other elements within the game. Each of these tasks might also have bugs that affect different parts of the game, so developers have to find and eliminate these bugs before moving on to another feature or task.

Even with all the challenges and tasks that are in store for the developers, the studio has a release date in mind for update 3.0: June 29. However, factors such as bugs, the hiring of additional staff, and even the overall polish of these features can lead to a delay (or early release) in terms of the update launch. The studio also released an early plan for updates 3.1.0 and 3.2.0, which seem to be expected by the end of the year. Features in these future updates include new locations in space, fuel, ammo types, and more ships.

NameStar Citizen
TypeSci-fi, Shooter, Flight
DeveloperCloud Imperium Games
PublisherCloud Imperium Games
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyStar Citizen
Release DateN/A
  • TechyInAZ 18 April 2017 21:01
    Update 3.0 is gona be epic! For anybody who isn't playing Star Citizen anymore, I highly recommend you wait and play update 3.0. They are going to fix plenty of the bugs that you might of encountered in previous patches, including ejecting out of the spacecraft when exiting a pilot seat or turret.

    Not to mention that all the FPS issues were having should be pretty much gone. We should get close to the same frame rates as every other high end game is capable of.
  • WildCard999 18 April 2017 21:38
    19581243 said:
    Update 3.0 is gona be epic! For anybody who isn't playing Star Citizen anymore, I highly recommend you wait and play update 3.0. They are going to fix plenty of the bugs that you might of encountered in previous patches, including ejecting out of the spacecraft when exiting a pilot seat or turret.

    Not to mention that all the FPS issues were having should be pretty much gone. We should get close to the same frame rates as every other high end game is capable of.

    I've been looking at this game for about a month now and looks quite good. The only other space game I've been playing for about 6 months is Elite Dangerous and it's losing its luster. The FPS combat seems really good in Star Citizen.
  • TechyInAZ 18 April 2017 21:50
    19581407 said:
    19581243 said:
    Update 3.0 is gona be epic! For anybody who isn't playing Star Citizen anymore, I highly recommend you wait and play update 3.0. They are going to fix plenty of the bugs that you might of encountered in previous patches, including ejecting out of the spacecraft when exiting a pilot seat or turret.

    Not to mention that all the FPS issues were having should be pretty much gone. We should get close to the same frame rates as every other high end game is capable of.

    I've been looking at this game for about a month now and looks quite good. The only other space game I've been playing for about 6 months is Elite Dangerous and it's losing its luster. The FPS combat seems really good in Star Citizen.

    It is. It's a lot more realistic than other FPS games.
  • alextheblue 18 April 2017 23:45
    19581243 said:
    Update 3.0 is gona be epic! For anybody who isn't playing Star Citizen anymore, I highly recommend you wait and play update 3.0. They are going to fix plenty of the bugs that you might of encountered in previous patches, including ejecting out of the spacecraft when exiting a pilot seat or turret.

    Not to mention that all the FPS issues were having should be pretty much gone. We should get close to the same frame rates as every other high end game is capable of.
    I'll believe it when I see it. My current theory on Star Citizen is that it will run at high framerates with no hiccups by launch... by virtue of more powerful hardware being available in 2021.
  • Glock24 19 April 2017 01:35
    I haven't played SC in about a year, maybe it's time to usage a look a it again.

    On a side note, I was the images are visible on this article using Firefox on Android, I thought the big read fixed, but in any other article the images are still not visible. Strange.
  • ddpruitt 19 April 2017 06:45
    I don't know why people still get excited by this. The game has basically been stuck in development hell for years. I keep wanting to buy in because I love space sims but Star Citizen has basically become all about selling hype. It used to be $35 buy in to get most of the game, now they want $40 for a single module or $55 for a couple of modules. Now they have a subscription service where you're basically paying to be an alpha tester. They've blown so many deadlines and have yet to actually launch anything other than test sandboxes I don't think they'll finish the game.

    We always complain about EA, Activision, etc and preorders, what about holding companies like RSI accountable instead of promoting vaporware?
  • cdrkf 19 April 2017 09:21
    @DDPRUITT, what your saying isn't really accurate... the $40 starter pack gets you full access to the alpha and the finished mmo. CIG have also clearly stated that all ships will be available in game without additional purchases beyond that. They stopped selling passes for the various alpha modules over a year ago.

    The add on package you mention is for the separate, single player game squadron 42, which should be out long before the mmo is finished. As for the subscription, that funds the weekly content shows and isn't required for the game. Subscribers get some decorative items and a free ship to test each month (note you can rent ships using an in game currency called rec which is pretty easy to earn).

    The game also has some nice features as is imo. I can understand people being sceptical, it's taking a while, still I think it's worth reserving judgement until alpha 3 is released.
  • CleanInternet 19 April 2017 10:00
    Squadron 42 Chapter 1 (solo) is planned mid-2018 and Satar Citizen (MMO) currently in Alpha is released per modules (Arena Commander, Star Marine, PU) with big patch (SC 3.0 by end of June 2017. Backers are there to test/play not to play a finished game.
    So far a great journey since 2013 and we are coming closer for serious contents in 2017/2018.

    The best 45$ "invested" in my PC players career :)
  • quilciri 19 April 2017 13:47
    The developers are also adding a feature that will have you carry the cargo box by box onto your ship’s cargo hold.

    Finally, someone put the *fun* part of cargo loading into a game!
  • Tobias_B 19 April 2017 13:49
    Well 3.0 will be the update for the public that will show where they like to take the game. But it will be a buggy experience. So much new epic tech will be added at the same time. But the fps fix are going to be so so nice.
