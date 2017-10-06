Watch Us Play The 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Beta

For this week’s installation of the Tom’s Hardware livestream, we’re traveling to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars Battlefront II beta is here, and we’re going to join the galactic conflict on a planet’s surface and in outer space.

A majority of the beta’s content is focused on online play. If you prefer to fight on the ground, you can travel to Naboo and play Galactic Assault as a soldier in the Clone army or a droid in the Separatist regime. There are four classes to use in each army, and aside from shooting opponents, you’ll also have to attack or defend multiple points on the map. The Starfighter Assault mode is similar to Galactic Assault, but it’s set in space. Specifically you can play as a pilot in the Imperial Army or the Rebellion. Both sides will fight for supremacy in the orbit of the planet Fondor.

Both of the Assault modes feature 40-player combat, but if you want a smaller multiplayer experience, you can try Strikes. This new mode features two teams of eight players each that fight over multiple objective-based locations on the map.

If you prefer to play alone, you can still participate in the beta by playing Arcade mode. This section allows you to try out different classes and heroes before you play online. In the beta, you can check out Darth Maul’s abilities or see how different clone troopers function in combat.

In addition to the game modes available in the beta, DICE is also giving fans an extra incentive to earn in-game rewards with daily challenges. These rewards come in the form of crates, which can provide you with new cards, a.k.a. abilities, characters, emotes, or in-game credits. Those who play the beta will also receive a Founder’s Crate when the game comes out next month. The beta will be available throughout the weekend and ends on October 9 at 9am PDT.