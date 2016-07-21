Skirmish Mode Brings Offline Play To 'Star Wars Battlefront'

Eight months after the release of Star Wars: Battlefront, you can finally play two of its popular matches offline. The latest update for the game added Skirmish Mode, which allows you to play Walker Assault and Fighter Squadron against an army of computer-controlled enemies.

Of course, you can also choose to play the two epic battles with a friend. Skirmish also supports online co-op, or if you play on a console, local split-screen gameplay. The single-player content was minimal when the game came out in November. You could play the Missions mode, in which you had to collect as many tokens as possible by killing enemies, or you could withstand multiple waves of foes in Survival mode. With the addition of Walker Assault and Fighter Squadron to the single-player experience, you can now participate in large-scale battles without the need of other players.

In addition to Skirmish Mode, the update also included a multitude of fixes, improvements and balances to multiple parts of the game such as the UI, maps, weapons and Heroes. You can check out the full update list on EA’s website.

Later this year, the developers at DICE plan to add even more content to the game. Dice slated the last of this year’s three expansions, titled Death Star, for a September release. The latest expansion, which brought players to Bespin, arrived last month for Season Pass owners, although it’s also available as a standalone purchase.