Trending

Kiss Your Money Goodbye: The Steam Summer Sale Is Here

By  

The games just keep on coming. Last week you saw the future of the games industry at E3, and today you can add some existing titles to your growing library via the annual Steam Summer Sale.

There are a plethora of steeply discounted titles for you to buy, but, as always, the heavy load on the company’s website slows down traffic, so it might be best for you wait until later in the day to check out the digital storefront. Discounts range from 15% off recent indie releases like Dead Cells to 50% off entries in the Call of Duty and Final Fantasy series and beyond.

Debuting alongside the Summer Sale are new “Summer Sale Stickers.” You can get new stickers by completing daily quests. With each completed quest, you can get three stickers that correspond to one of 15 pages. There are 112 stickers in total, so you’ll need to complete every quest if you want to fill the book.

For the traditionalists out there, the sale will still include a Steam Summer Sale badge, which will give you a Steam emoticon and profile background when it’s crafted. If you manage to create the Steam foil badge, you’ll get additional Steam level experience points.
 
The sales event starts today and ends in less than two weeks at 10am PT on July 5.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jeremy2020 22 June 2017 18:31
    Do I need any new games? No.
    Do I want any new games? No.
    Will I buy new games? Yes.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 22 June 2017 19:38
    I've been anxiously awaiting this and I thought it started tomorrow. Awesome to hear it's running right now. Imagine if you walk into work thinking it's Thursday but someone informs you it's Friday. Brilliant!

    I'm in the same boat as Jeremy2020. I don't NEED any games. Will I buy them? Yes.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 22 June 2017 20:05
    The great backlog expansion of 2017.
    Reply
  • Adm1ra1P 22 June 2017 21:16
    19850882 said:
    The great backlog expansion of 2017.

    Too heavy the burden has become. Not ready for more am I.

    Reply
  • Abiogenesis Never Happened 22 June 2017 21:24
    Well, I only spent $20 the first day so I'm looking good...so far :)
    Reply
  • gergguy 23 June 2017 04:59
    I have plenty of games I've purchased from previous Steam sales that I haven't even touched yet. Repeat after me... I WILL NOT BUY ANY MORE GAMES THIS TIME.

    I've already bought one, probably will be several more before its done.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 23 June 2017 10:08
    I chcekd the sales of the games on my wishlist... Not much to buy for me.
    Reply
  • Supahos 23 June 2017 10:40
    Grabbed the entire fallout collection for $60 maybe that'll stop me from buying more.... Even I don't believe that.... Sorry wife
    Reply
  • Kenton82 23 June 2017 10:52
    Servers were too busy ALL last night for me! So tonight is the night! Maybe.... :??:
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 23 June 2017 13:31
    I ended up buying GTA V. It's finally fallen to a somewhat reasonable price.

    I attempted to install it and it was asking for 70GB of free space. My 256GB SSD nearly had a heart attack. It looks like I need to upgrade my hard drive before I'll be playing that game.
    Reply