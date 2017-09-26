SteelSeries’ Rival 110 Mouse Gets TrueMove Sensor, Too

Back in July, SteelSeries announced the Rival 310 and Sensei 310 gaming mice, which are equipped with the TrueMove3 optical sensor that the company developed with PixArt. You can read more about the TrueMove3 here, but suffice it to say that it’s designed to be a high-end sensor with 1:1 tracking, low latency/fast response time, and advanced jitter reduction, and now SteelSeries is bringing a version of that sensor to a new mouse called the Rival 110.

The little brother to the Rival 310 and Sensei 310, the Rival 110 is nonetheless similarly equipped, although its CPI and IPS counts are lower--7,200 versus 12,000CPI and 240 versus 350IPS, respectively. That appears to the be the differences between the TrueMove3 sensor in the bigger brothers and the TrueMove1 sensor in the Rival 110.

Here’s where the naming conventions need some explanation: The Sensei 310 is an ambidextrous mouse, whereas the Rival 310 is a right hand-only mouse. The Rival 110 is also an ambidextrous mouse, making its overall design more similar to the Sensei 310 than its namesake Rival 310.

However, like the Rival 310, the Rival 110 has just six programmable buttons to the Sensei 310’s eight. (The Sensei has two side nav buttons that both Rivals lack.)

The Rival 110 also features onboard memory so you can save config settings in SteelSeries Engine 3 directly to the mouse. The lighting is RGB. The device weighs just 87.5g, which makes it a featherweight even among the spate of light (90-100g) gaming mice.

It’s also just $40, which puts it $20 under the Rival 310 and Sensei 310 mice. It’s available now.