Iden Versio Stars In The New 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Story Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront II doesn’t just include the usual multiplayer-based gameplay. While DICE is working on the online combat, Motive, another EA studio, is tasked with creating a single-player campaign, and fans were able to see it in action again with a new trailer created from game engine footage.

The story puts you in control of Iden Versio, a female Imperial soldier who leads the special forces group Inferno Squad. The beginning of the trailer shows her captured onboard a Rebellion ship. However, she manages to escape through an airlock thanks to her sidekick droid. Versio returns to her father, an Admiral in the Imperial fleet, who delivers the grave news that the Emperor is dead. However, he left one more mission for Inferno Squad. The success of Operation Cinder will determine the strength of the Empire even without the leadership of the Emperor.

In addition to action on foot, you’ll also get to control multiple vehicles throughout the story, such as the ever-popular TIE Fighter. Just like the multiplayer, you’ll also have three Star Cards at your disposal, which grant you new gadgets or droid actions. Throughout each level, you can change your load out to try out new Star Cards and modify your approach to different combat scenarios.

We don’t know the length of the campaign in terms of available missions, but we do know that it will bridge the gap between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. For a more detailed sneak peek at the story, check out our hands-on impressions from E3. Star Wars: Battlefront II arrives on November 17.