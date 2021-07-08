Streacom's New Thermal Paste Has Eco-friendly Packaging

Streacom is attempting to answer the age-old question: "How much thermal paste should I use?" It's doing so by providing PC builders a serving size of one packet per application to a heat spreader with packaging designed to reduce plastic waste.

In a news release, Streacom announced that it had partnered up with Eden Reforestation Projects, a non-profit organization known for fighting deforestation in Central America in order to change its packaging to reduce its environmental impact.

In each package of Streacom's TX13 thermal paste, you are given five packets, ensuring that you will have enough paste for exactly five standard desktop CPUs, (but you may need more than one for a Threadripper or LGA 3647, which have larger IHS'). The packaging consists of a recycled cardboard envelope and doesn't include a plastic spreader.

You are provided with enough paste per packet to make a "pea-sized" dot, the TX13 thermal paste features a thermal conductivity of 13.4W/m-k, which may make it a contender for our list of options the best thermal paste. Streacom also claims that this amount of paste, .25 grams, is enough to make an "X" pattern on the IHS, too.

For each pack purchased, Streacom is sponsoring the Eden Reforestation Project to plant a tree.



Streacom has yet to announce a price, but with its high level of conductivity and the feeling of doing something good for nature, the TX13 thermal paste may be worth keeping an eye out for.