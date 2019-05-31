Supermicro Intel LGA 1151 Mini-ITX Motherboard Giveaway

Hey there Tom's Hardware readers! From time to time we try to give back to the community with a giveaway. It's a win-win: You get free stuff, in this case the Supermicro C9Z3890 motherboard, and we get warm fuzzy feels. This mini-ITX motherboard has all the bells and whistles. It features the Intel Z390 chipset, supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3866 RAM, and has an M.2 Slot for all that SSD goodness. 

For your chance to win, follow the instructions in our giveaway thread on the Tom's Hardware forums. Good luck!


