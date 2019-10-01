New Surface Pro, Laptop, Arm Tablet Leak Ahead of Microsoft Event

Microsoft's new line of Surface laptops and tablets has leaked ahead of its planned October 2 reveal. Twitter user and prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted photos of what we assume to be the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and a new Arm-based device.

The Surface Pro 7 looks largely unchanged, but you'll notice that the mini DisplayPort has been replaced with USB Type-C.

(Image credit: Evan Blass, @evleaks)

But the standout will probably be the ARM-powered device, which looks much like a Surface Pro but with a thinner design and much smaller bezels. It also appears to have a pair of USB-C ports. It also seems to use a Type Cover and a Surface Pen, so we expect it to work largely like existing Surface Pros, albeit it in a smaller, sleeker form factor.

And there are also images of two different Surface Laptop 3 devices -- a 13 and 15-incher. Those also have USB Type-C, and it looks like the 15-inch model will ditch the Alcantara fabric on the deck, which may take away some of the luxurious feel but make it much easier to keep clean. The 15-inch variant is rumored to use AMD CPUs, while the 13-inch laptop may stick with Intel's processors.

What isn't shown is the rumored foldable device codenamed Centaurus, which Blass suggests will run an OS called Windows 10X. That may be a final name for Windows Core OS, a stripped down version of Windows for foldable and touchscreen devices.

We'll find out for sure tomorrow, when Tom's Hardware will be on the ground at Microsoft's event.

Photo Credits: Evan Blass/Twitter