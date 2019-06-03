Microsoft Reportedly Showing Off Dual-Screen Surface Internally

A Microsoft Andromeda concept by David Breyer. Credit: David BreyerA Microsoft Andromeda concept by David Breyer. Credit: David Breyer


A dual-screen Surface device is more real than ever. According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft is showing employees the machine internally and had it at an all-hands meeting for the devices team.

The machine, codenamed Centaurus, reportedly attracted long lines of employees. Additionally, The Verge suggests that the device is running Windows Lite, a stripped down version of operating system designed for dual-screen devices. The machine seems to be a larger version of its shelved Andromeda device, closer to the long-canned Courier. And interestingly, the report buries the lede: This device could be coming within the next six months.

Intel has long been pushing two-screened devices. We saw one concept, Twin River, at Computex this year, and it wasn't even the first; it had previously shown off its Tiger Rapids prototype. The report claims Microsoft worked closely with Intel on Centaurus, and that it could be the flagship Windows foldable.

Intel's Twin River protoype. Credit: Tom's HardwareIntel's Twin River protoype. Credit: Tom's Hardware


Microsoft also reportedly demonstrated xCloud, which we'll likely learn more about at E3, as well as new version of Microsoft Teams aimed more at your friends and family than your work.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

