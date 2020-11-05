Teamgroup Announces External RGB SSD for Gamers

Teamgroup has unveiled a fancy new RGB illuminated external SSD, called the Treasure Touch. This external enclosure is targeted towards gamers who need an additional 1TB of high-speed storage for games or for generic storage. The Treasure Touch is designed to work with PCs, laptops, Mac, Playstation, or Xbox.

The external enclosure features a 1TB SSD with a maximum throughput of 400MB/s which means it is most likely a SATA 3 SSD. While slower than modern NVMe drives for most use cases; SATA 3 SSDs are still more than fast enough for most people's needs, especially if you're hooking this device up to a PS4 or Xbox One which runs on much slower hard drives.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Teamgroup) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Teamgroup)

The main selling point of this external enclosure is the looks, the entire body is covered in a metallic brushed finish, accompanied by a strip of RGB in the front to complete your RGB needs. The design screams gamer, so expect this device to be right at home next to your gaming gear. However, the design is mature enough to work in most environments as well. To control the RGB, there is a touch-sensitive Teamgroup logo on the front of the device which allows you to control what RGB effects you want to use.

For connectivity, you get the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port included which will work with almost any modern PC or laptop. For users on the PS4 or Xbox One, we assume it includes a USB adapter to work with USB Type-A ports. In the worst-case scenario, you can buy a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter which is usually very cheap.

There is no word on pricing or availability yet, even though Teamgroup's site says you can buy this SSD on Newegg, Amazon, and from a few other retailers.