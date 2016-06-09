Trending

TeamGroup Introduces T-Force DDR4 Product Line

TeamGroup announced that it has an entire line of DDR4 RAM modules that will launch as part of the company’s new T-Force product line. The company also plans to realign its existing DDR4 Delta, Dark Pro, and Neptune products under the T-Force family name.

To spur the new T-Force brand forward, TeamGroup has already begun to ship the rebranded products to retailers. Outside of a slightly altered heatspreader with “T-Force” etched on it, this new RAM is identical to the company’s existing products and will continue to be sold at current market prices.

TeamGroup will follow these rebrands up with new T-Force Vulcan and T-Force Dark kits sometime toward the end of June. The company will then release its enthusiast-oriented T-Force Xtreem and T-Force Night Hawk RAM in mid-July. Similar to the T-Force Delta RAM, the Night Hawk memory has LED lights, but Night Hawk will be available only with red LEDs.

TeamGroup was unable to tell us how much the upcoming RAM modules would cost.

TeamGroup T-Force Product Line
ModelTypeMHzCapacityRelease
Neptune260-pin Non-ECC Laptop RAM2,666-2,800 MHz4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2Rebrand; Already Available
Vulcan288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM2,400-3,200 MHz4 GB x 2/ 4 GB x 4/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 4/ 16 GB x 4Late June
Delta288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM2,400-3,000 MHz4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2Rebrand; Already Available
Dark288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM2,400-3,200 MHz4 GB x 2/ 4 GB x 4/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 4/ 16 GB x 4Late June
Dark Pro288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM3,000-3,333 MHz4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2Rebrand; Already Available
Night Hawk288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM3,200-3,466 MHz8 GB x 2/ 16 GB x 2Mid-July
Xtreem288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM3,466-4,133 MHz4,266 (Asrock OC Only)4 GB x 2/8 GB x 2Mid-July

