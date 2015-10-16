Tenda Unmanaged Fast Ethernet Switch Includes Four PoE Ports

Networking hardware subsidiary, Tenda, announced the availability of its 8-port TEF1008P unmanaged switch in the U.S. More than just a Fast Ethernet desktop device, the switch is enhanced with the inclusion of PoE (Power over Ethernet) functionality in four of its eight Ethernet ports. Designed for the SOHO environment, the auto-negotiable TEF1008P is as close to plug-and-play as a networking device can be, with setup being as easy as connecting devices to the switch's Ethernet ports. Connecting PoE-powered devices is convenient with the four AT/AF compliant ports that can supply connected devices with up to a total of 58 W of injected power allocated across the four PoE ports. By using PoE devices connected through the switch's powered ports, users eliminate the need for separate power and networking cables, allowing for more placement options without worrying about being out of reach of available power outlets.

The Tenda TEF1008P automatically adjusts the amount of power supplied to devices connected through its PoE ports. Tenda's announcement added that by using a PoE switch, connected devices can also be remotely restarted and power-cycled without having to physically press a button.

Speaking of devices, the TEF1009P supports products with the following protocols: IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3x, IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at; PoE switches specifically support IEEE 802.3at/af on connected devices.

Built for ease of use, the TEF1008P's fanless design is very minimal. The front panel includes 14 LED indicators corresponding to Power, PoE Max, PoE Status x 4 and Ethernet port connectivity x 8 (PoE ports have 2 LED indicators each).

The back of the switch includes a power jack and eight Ethernet ports, four of which can be used to connect PoE-enabled devices, such as wireless access points or surveillance cameras, for distances up to 150 meters when using Cat 5e Ethernet cable. The Tenda TEF1008P 8-port desktop unmanaged switch is now available at Micro Center for $49.99.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.