Terminal Zero: Building the Ultimate Raspberry Pi Zero Computer

The Raspberry Pi Zero is an ultra-tiny mini-computer that packs a serious punch. A maker and developer known as N-O-D-E online has been working on developing the best computer possible using the Raspberry Pi Zero.

This week, N-O-D-E announced the latest iteration of the project known as Zero Terminal. According to N-O-D-E, the goal is to make an all-in-one Pi Zero computer with a strong focus on modularity.

The new edition has no keyboard in favor of a touchscreen interface. The case is custom designed and no only has a huge selection of ports to access but also additional buttons. The unit is completely wireless, using a LiPo battery for power. There's a small speaker inside but you can also use headphones via a 3.5mm jack.

On the back of setup is two 40-pin sockets. These are designed for GPIO support. This is where the modularity component comes into play. You can add backpacks to the back to add all kinds of functionality—from slide-out keyboards to controller pads for gaming.