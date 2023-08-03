Unpatchable AMD Chip Flaw Jailbreaks Tesla’s $15,000 FSD

Teslas are among the most popular electric cars on the market, which makes them an easy target for hackers. Now, a team of security researchers from TU Berlin has found a way to exploit or "jailbreak" the MCU found in modern Tesla vehicles to unlock paid features and more. To execute the attack, the researchers exploited a known flaw in AMD's processor that controls Tesla's MCU.

In Tesla parlance, MCU stands for Media Control Unit, and it controls the touch screen, navigation, and entertainment systems. MCU0/1 refers to the first generation (Nvidia Tegra-based), while MCU2 is the second generation (Intel Atom). MCU-Z refers to the third generation based on a custom AMD Ryzen SoC. MCU-Z is the subject of the researchers' attention.

According to the researchers, they used a voltage fault injection attack (a certain class of attacks) against the MCU-Z. This class of attacks is also known as 'voltage glitching,' and is a known attack point for Zen 2- and Zen 3-based processors; it also affects the Ryzen SoC used in Tesla's MCU-Z. Utilizing multiple connections to the power supply, BIOS SPI chip, and SVI2 bus, the researchers performed a voltage fault injection attack on the MCU-Z's Platform Security Processor. With a successful attack, objects stored in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) can be decrypted.

"Our gained root permissions enable arbitrary changes to Linux that survive reboots and update," the researchers explain. "They allow an attacker to decrypt the encrypted NVMe storage and access private user data such as the phonebook, calendar entries, etc."

Tesla offers some pricey, software-locked upgrades for its vehicles. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unsurprisingly, this jailbreak can provide access to various Tesla subsystems and even optional content usually locked behind a paywall. Depending on the Tesla vehicle in question, some features are software locked and can be purchased and enabled after delivery using the vehicle's touch screen system or via the Tesla app. For example, 2021 Model 3 SR+ vehicles can enable the Cold Weather Feature (heated steering wheel, heated rear seats) for an extra $300. Tesla Model Y Long Range owners can pay $2,000 for Acceleration Boost, which decreases the 0-60 times of the vehicle from 4.8 seconds to just 4.2 seconds.

However, pricier options include Enhanced Autopilot, which costs $6,000, and Full Self-Driving, priced at an eye-searing $15,000. "Hacking the embedded car computer could allow users to unlock these features without paying," the TU Berlin researchers add.

What's interesting to note about this jailbreak is that it is "unpatchable," meaning that Tesla has no known mitigation solutions to counter it. Another consequence is that the jailbreak can "extract an otherwise vehicle-unique hardware-bound RSA key used to authenticate and authorize a car in Tesla's internal service network."

What does that mean in English? Suppose a Tesla vehicle was totaled in a severe crash or flooded. It would be flagged in Tesla's system as such and would not be eligible for access to Tesla services, like the Supercharging network. However, the jailbreak could allow a salvage-titled Tesla to access the Supercharging network, much to the chagrin of Tesla, which wouldn't want to risk damage to its charging hardware with a busted car.

The TU Berlin team (consisting of PhD students Christian Werling, Niclas Kühnapfel, and Hans Niklas Jacob, along with security researcher Oleg Drokin) will present their findings next week (August 9) at the Blackhat conference in Las Vegas. Werling and Jacob were also on the team responsible for discovering the original faulTPM voltage fault injection attack.