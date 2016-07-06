Play As A Crooked Police Chief In 'This Is The Police'

Weappy Games, an independent studio from Belarus, is working on its first title, This Is The Police. Today, the studio announced that the strategic adventure game would come out at the end of the month, and it included a new trailer to go with the news.

This Is The Police puts you in the shoes of Jack Boyd, the police chief of Freeburg city, who has six months left until his retirement. In that time, you’ll need to earn $500,000 in order to have a financial cushion at the end of your career. However, the job of Chief of Police isn’t enough to reach that goal, so you’ll have to deal with some of the city’s notorious criminals to get more money. This reality means taking a cut of a criminal organization’s earnings for yourself or selling back a pile of seized drugs to the Mafia.

Even with the new flow of money to your bank account, you still have a job to do. As police chief, you’ll help solve crimes, negotiate your way through hostage situations, and assign your officers to the many emergencies that spring up throughout Freeburg. With a city as corrupt and dangerous as Freeburg, there’s no shortage of problems, so you’ll have to juggle your work and your criminal activities.

Every decision you make will affect the game’s 25-hour storyline, such as whether you choose to stay on the righteous path or work with Freeburg’s criminals. In the end, This Is The Police is a dark tale that shows the lengths that you’ll go to in order to get more money before retirement day. When the game comes out on July 28, it will be available on Windows, Mac and Linux. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will come out later this year.

Name This Is The Police Type Strategy, Adventure Developer Weappy Studio Publisher Eurovideo Medien Platforms Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Date July 28 (Windows, Mac, Linux)2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) Where To Buy SteamGOG

