Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Listings Hint at AMD's Return to HEDT

@momomo_us on Twitter has published a new set of listings showing off an entire list of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU models, with many of them being identified as "Mass Market" SKUs. The new listing confirms that Zen 4 Threadripper is well on its way and should be coming out very soon. The list also includes several chip identification numbers featuring part numbers and OPNs that will make it easy to identify these CPUs in future benchmark reports.

The best news of all is that AMD could be returning to the HEDT market, with the new listing highlighting two different Threadripper segments, 7000WX Pro and 7000 (vanilla Non-Pro). This could be the first time AMD has emerged back onto the HEDT market, since the Zen 2 era when it announced it would not make HEDT chips for that generation, and will bring ultra-high core counts back to the high-end consumer desktop market.

We still don't know all of the architectural design changes AMD is putting into Threadripper 7000, but we do know that it should feature AMD's latest Zen 4 CPU architecture operating on TSMC's 5nm node according to an AMD roadmap update back in 2022.

If AMD doesn't do anything unusual, Zen 4 Threadripper should be a quadruple CCD version of AMD's Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs, with massive improvements to core counts, memory channels, PCIe lanes, and I/O. We suspect AMD will regulate its maximum core count SKU to 64 cores, just like the past two generations of Threadripper parts, but there's still a chance AMD might increase core counts this generation to improve multi-core performance.

With Intel back in the workstation market with its W-3400 and W-2400 series CPUs, there's a chance AMD will want to do something exotic with its Threadripper parts to make them stand out, but we'll have to wait until AMD's official announcement to see what happens.