Latest 'Titanfall 2' News Reveals PC Requirements, Benchmarks, Visual Options (Updated)



Update, 9/22/2016, 3:11 p.m. PDT: The minimum spec CPU was initially an error on EA's side. The actual chip is a Core i3-6300T.



Titanfall 2 is out next month, so it’s no surprise that Respawn Entertainment just released the hardware requirements for the game. However, producer Drew McCoy released more than just the PC specs. In the same announcement, he also showed off some PC-specific features, the game’s visual options, and even some early benchmark data.

McCoy said that the minimum requirements are for playing the game at a resolution of 1600x900 with most of the options toggled on. This should give you a 60fps average when you play the game. The recommended spec is aimed at a 1920x1080 resolution with most of the visual options maxed out. However, the game supports 4K resolution at 60fps, as well.

Titanfall 2 Requirements Minimum (1600x900, 60fps average) Recommended (1920x1080, 60fps or higher) Ultra (3840x2160, 60fps average) CPU Intel Core i3-6300T (Skylake, 3.3 GHz) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5-6600 (Skylake, 3.3 GHz) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i7-6700K (Skylake, 4.0 GHz) or AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage 45GB 45GB 45GB OS Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11 11 Input Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller Internet Connection 512 Kbps or faster 512 Kbps or faster 512 Kbps or faster

The minimum spec for the game lists its CPU as a Intel Core i3-3600T. However, a quick search revealed that no such chip exists. We reached out to EA for clarification and will update the story accordingly. It's also obvious that there aren't any specified AMD CPUs on the chart, but you can always find the correct equivalent chip on our CPU hierarchy page.



You also get a sneak peek at the many visual options you can play with in the game. One thing to note (other than the six types of V-Sync options) is that if you have an ultra-wide monitor, Titanfall 2 also supports 2560x1080 and 3440x1440 resolutions. You’ll also have access to an uncapped framerate of up to 144fps and remappable key bindings. Gamepads are also supported for those of you who are more accustomed to a controller.

Anti-Aliasing – None, TSAA, MSAA (2x, 4x, 8x)Ambient Occlusion – Enabled, DisabledAspect Ratio – 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, 21:9Brightness - SliderDisplay Mode – Fullscreen, WindowedDynamic Spot Shadows – Enabled, DisabledEffects Detail – Low, Medium, HighFOV – SliderImpact Marks – Disabled, Low, HighModel Detail – Low, Medium, HighRagdolls – Low, Medium, HighSpot Shadow Detail – Disabled, Low, High, Very HighSun Shadow Detail – Disabled, Low, High, Very HighTexture Filtering - Bilinear, Trilinear, Anisotropic (2x, 4x, 8x, 16x)Texture Quality - Low, Medium, High, Very High, InsaneV-Sync - V-Sync Disabled, Double buffered V-sync, Triple buffered V-Sync, NVIDIA Adaptive V-Sync, NVIDIA Adaptive Half-refresh V-Sync, Dynamic V-Sync

There aren’t many studios that show off benchmarks for their games before they're released, by McCoy managed to run a few tests from a build on the studio’s server. He recorded the framerates from a two-minute multiplayer session on the game’s minimum and recommended builds, as well as an Ultra-based configuration on both full HD and 4K resolutions. Even though McCoy was able to publish the benchmark data, the final game won’t come with built-in benchmarking software.

Titanfall 2 Benchmarks Minimum Recommended Full HD Ultra Anti-Aliasing TSAA TSAA TSAA Ambient Occlusion (HBAO+) Disabled Disabled Enabled Aspect Ration / Resolution 16:9, 1600x900 16:9, 1920x1080 16:9, 1920x1080 Display Mode Fullscreen Fullscreen Fullscreen Dynamic Spot Shadow Enabled Enabled Enabled Effects Detail Medium High High Impact Marks High High High Ragdolls High High High Spot Shadow Detail Medium High Very High Sun Shadow Detail Medium High Very High Texture Filtering Anisotropic 2x Anisotropic 16x Anisotropic 16x Texture Quality Medium Very High Insane V-Sync Disabled Disabled Disabled

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

In addition to all this news, the team also put out a new trailer for the game today that showed off more of the chaotic and exciting pilot-based gameplay that I first saw at E3 this summer. While you wait for your Titan to drop, you’ll have to run on walls, flank enemies, set up defenses, and scale buildings in order to get the advantage over your foes and win the game.