Tobii's Eye-Tracking Features Coming For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

As if Deus Ex: Mankind Divided wasn’t futuristic enough, Eidos Montreal recently announced a partnership with Tobii that will allow players to use eye-tracking technology in Adam Jensen’s latest adventure.
Specifically, the developers worked with Tobii to create different eye-based abilities that could improve gameplay. For example, you can aim at specific targets just by gazing at them. You can also use the gaze to travel to a specific location around you, interact with objects or hide behind cover. However, the gaze-based cover system won’t be available at launch; Square Enix said it will come in a future update.
The eye-tracking software offers Extended View, which allows you to pan the game’s camera with your eyes. There’s also the Clean UI feature, which can bring up a section of the heads-up display (HUD) when you look at it. When you’re focused on a fight or sneaking around, the HUD will become nearly transparent so as to not distract you.
To promote the peripheral, as well as the game, Tobii is offering a bundle that includes Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the Tobii EyeX controller for $139. The eye-tracking peripheral also works with Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, The Division and Arma 3.
A quick glance can take about 0.1 seconds if you just want some quick info on a spot (for example, just to see if there is an enemy on a certain spot, while another one is shooting at you from the front). Can these peripherals keep up with that?
In that case, I suppose we will have limited choice to attack both with some dual kill feature. Or it will lock on in between both the enemy. Or killing would be fast enough to move to the next target. And when you see this device in work while playing Assassin's creed rogue, it was so responsive that the character started moving in that direction, oddly. I am awaiting to see the in-game action of deus-ex on tobii eye tracking.