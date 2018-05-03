Vote Now! Community Choice: The Best PC Games

The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games are back! This time we want to know your best picks for RPGs, PC Game Soundtracks, and Simulator games.

There are so many games out there that sometimes it's hard to sort through them all. Sure, you could follow our Steam Curator Feed, but sometimes it's better to ask a friend, which is why last year we turned to our venerable members for a "Best of" series, called the Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games.

With your help, we were able to curate a list of hundreds of great games across tens of genres. We're now turning to you again, dear members, for our next iteration, The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games. Click here to vote on your favorite games in the following categories:

Best RPGs

Best Soundtracks

Best Simulator Games

The vote will run for seven days and end on Friday, May 11th. Game on, and vote on your favorite PC Games!

Looking for other gaming suggestions? Follow our Steam Curator Feed for up to date best picks from the Tom's Hardware Community.

  • Th_Redman
    Right now I'm playing The Golf Club 2. Amazing golf game, but hard.
  • BadAsAl
    Fallout 4, Skyrim are great and I am just about to play them again in VR if I ever find the time...
  • WildCard999
    My Fav's via type.

    VR: From Other Suns/Skyrim
    MMORPG: Blade & Soul/Tera
    F2P: World of Warships
    FPS: Battlefield Series/Overwatch
    Sim: Elite Dangerous
    Coop/PVE/PVP: The Division
