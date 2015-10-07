TP-Link's MU-MIMO Powered Archer C2600 Wireless Router Now Available

TP-Link's Archer series encompasses a broad range of networking products, from routers, to modems, to adapters. This morning, the Archer series added another router to its lineup, the TP-Link Archer C2600 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router.

TP-Link is targeting its Archer C2600 (pun intended) towards consumers who want a next-generation experience with their router. The Archer C2600 comes included with MU-MIMO capability, which allows routers to send packets of data to multiple MU-MIMO capable mobile devices simultaneously, rather than in the round-robin fashion. The Archer C2600 is TP-Link's answer to home connectivity once MU-MIMO is included in more consumer devices such as smart TVs and consoles.

As you probably guessed, the Archer C2600 is an AC2600 router, with speeds of up to 1733 Mbps on 5 GHz band and up to 800 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band. The Archer C2600 includes 4 Stream technology, which TP-Link said allows devices to reach their maximum speeds. This means that devices can fully utilize the speeds necessary in high-bandwidth applications such as streaming 4K video and multiplayer games, and when used along with MU-MIMO, multiple devices may run under heavy network strain simultaneously.

The TP-Link Archer C2600 is powered by a 1.4 GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor. It sends data with the help of beamforming technology and four detachable, dual-band antennas. Although aimed at modern and upcoming wireless devices, the Archer C2600 is also compliant with legacy standards such as 802.11 b/g/n.

The I/O is split between the back and the right side. The rear I/O includes four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, one gigabit Ethernet WAN port, a 12V power jack and power button. The right side I/O includes two USB 3.0 ports and buttons for toggling Wi-Fi on/off, as well as WPS and Reset.

Also included with the Archer C2600 are a power adapter, an RJ45 Ethernet cable and a quick installation guide. TP-Link also provides its Tether app on the Android and iPhone store, which eases the setup for the C2600 and allows users to manage network settings through their phone.

The TP-Link Archer C2600 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router is available today for an MSRP of $249.99.

