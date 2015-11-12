Mad Catz Tritton Katana Headset Uses HDMI Connection To Stream Audio

Mad Catz released another headset for its Tritton brand called the "Katana." On the surface it merely looks like just another headset in the collection, but there's something different about this latest audio device.

Unlike other wireless gaming headsets, which require the use of an optical cable for audio, the Tritton Katana utilizes an HDMI cable for its audio data. Users connect their PC or console to the headset's transmitter while another HDMI cable from the same transmitter is connected to a display. The result comes in through the headset in the form of eight channels of audio for 7.1 surround sound. If you want to increase the sound quality, you can press a button on the headset to activate DTS Headphone: X surround sound.

As for the headset itself, it uses 50 mm drivers for audio, along with an adjustable (and removable) boom mic for chat. A 3.3-foot micro USB cable is used to charge it on the transmitter. Battery life is estimated to be 20 hours, but the headset can also automatically go to sleep if no audio is detected. An additional 5-foot micro USB cable is also added, so you continue using the device while it's charging. A 3.5 mm cable rounds out the list of cables, which can be used on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers.

At $249.99, the company sees the Katana as the flagship of the lineup. It's available in black or white, and customers can pre-order it now and expect it to ship in December.

______________________________________________________________________



Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube .