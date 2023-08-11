TSMC Faces Opposition to 500 Taiwanese Worker Visas for Arizona Fab

TSMC is facing opposition over its decision to bring 500 workers from Taiwan to its delayed Arizona fab to complete installation. The fab is not set to come online until 2025. An Arizonian labor union and two political action committees (PACs) have started a campaign to prevent foreign workers from obtaining visas and coming to the country, reports AppleInsider.

The "Stand with American Workers" campaign, backed by Arizona Pipe Trades 469 (a labor union), Revitalize Arizona (a PAC), and Residents for Accountability (a PAC) is urging residents to contact local congressional and senate leaders. They demand that TSMC's foreign worker visas be denied, insisting that the company should employ locals, especially given the CHIPs Act's implication of predominant U.S. employment.

"The CHIPS Act promised to amp up domestic manufacturing, generate employment opportunities, fortify supply chains, and bolster emerging industries," a statement by the campaign reads. "Instead, Arizona workers are getting the boot in favor of cheap labor, taking a major toll on American workers and their families."

The campaign claims TSMC is showing disregard for American labor and the CHIPs Act's principles. Arizona Pipe Trades 469 additionally argues that TSMC is prioritizing profits over worker safety and falsely portrays the skills of the Arizona workforce. They offer a formal letter for individuals to send to representatives, emphasizing these points.

TSMC workers relocating to the U.S. require EB-2 visas, reserved for those with 'exceptional ability.' The Arizona Pipe Trades 469 union believes this is a breach of TSMC's commitment to American jobs and has petitioned Congress to block these visas.

Nonetheless, TSMC reiterated its respect for local trade unions and its intention not to replace local workers with foreign staff. TSMC emphasizes that the addition of 500 skilled professionals from Taiwan will not impact the hiring of 12,000 local employees or TSMC's broader U.S. recruitment plans.