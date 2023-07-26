Underwhelming Leak: Intel's 14th Gen Core Non-K CPU Configurations

PC hardware leaker chi11eddog reckons they know the configuration of Intel's upcoming multiplier-locked 14th Gen Core processors family. There are ten new Raptor Lake Refresh SKUs in all (adding F variants) and the leaker has shared purported core counts, cache amounts, and max clock speeds.

More info of 14th Gen non-K. 🧐🧐🧐i9-14900/F (8+16),L3 36MB,up to 5.8GHzi7-14700/F (8+12),L3 33MB, up to 5.4GHzi5-14600 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.2GHzi5-14500 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.0GHzi5-14400/F (6+4) , L3 20MB, up to 4.7GHzi3-14100/F (4+0), L3 12MB, up to 4.7GHzJuly 26, 2023 See more

Chi11eddog seems to have a pretty good track record, but please add a sprinkling of salt to this information. Assuming the data is correct, here's a look at the specs compared with the known current-gen non-K processor specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 14th Gen Core non-K CPU, rumored specs comparison Intel Core CPU Core config (P+E) L3 Cache (MB) Max clock (GHz) *i9-14900/F 8+16 36 5.8 i9-13900/F 8+16 36 5.6 *i7-14700/F 8+12 33 5.4 i7-13700/F 8+8 30 5.2 *i5-14600 6+8 24 5.2 i5-13600 6+8 24 5.0 *i5-14500 6+8 24 5.0 i5-13500 6+8 24 4.8 *i5-14400/F 6+4 20 4.7 i5-13400/F 6+4 20 4.6 *i3-14100/F 4+0 12 4.7 I3-13100/F 4+0 12 4.5 * = rumor

Based on this table, there doesn't appear to be a lot of change coming with the 14th Gen Core processors from Intel. In previous leaks of the unlocked parts, the i7-14700 stood out as being the only SKU actually bumping up the (E) core count in the new generation. The non-K Core i7-14700/F stands out similarly in the above table as the only part with a new core configuration, set for definite improvements in multi-thread workloads.

Throughout the rumored new specs, the Intel Smart Cache (L3) appears to be unchanged in the next generation. We only start to see consistent change when it comes to the max CPU frequency of the new unannounced parts. Most of the new CPUs appear to be 200 MHz faster than their predecessor, except for the Core i5-14400/F which may only be 100 MHz faster. Taking this chip, for example, the max clock of the new chips is only 2% faster, with no other configuration changes evident.

(Image credit: Intel )

Intel launched its non-K 13th Gen Core processors at CES 2023, and we expect a similar launch date for the upcoming generation. As well as 10 standard non-K chips, probably with 65W TDPs, if Intel follows its usual pattern we should also learn about the T-Series 35W TDP family.

For coverage of the unlocked Raptor Lake Refresh chips, which are expected in mid-October, check out some leaked benchmarks and some rumors about the max clock speeds these enthusiast processors will boast out of the box.