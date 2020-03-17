Using Raspberry Pi Like a Chromecast? Open-Source NymphCast Project Makes it Happen

Who needs to buy a Chromecast stick when you build your own, open-source alternative? Software engineer Maya Posch is turning Raspberry Pis into streaming platforms with her latest project known as NymphCast . This open-source Chromecast alternative lets you stream video and audio to your television using a Raspberry Pi .

The project was recently shared on Reddit with evidence of production over the last 6 months on Github. The software is compatible with a variety of Linux hardware with a ready-to-use image released just for the Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi (or other Linux device) acts as a server for NymphCast which can be controlled with a client such as a smartphone or PC.

If you're wondering which Raspberry Pi to buy for this project, the good news is that Nymphcast is made to work with a Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4 or even a Zero W.

(Image credit: Maya Posch)

The NymphCast server is connected directly to an output device (TV, stereo, projector, etc). This server is controllable over a local network using a remote client. This client can be operated from a PC, tablet, or even a smartphone device.

NymphCast is designed to support custom applications that can run on the NymphCast server. Since this is a new development, you won't find many available. However, you can always look at developing your own (if that's your cup of tea). NymphCast applications are written using AngelScript and use a library of functions that operate within the NymphCast runtime. Posch has provided detailed information on the NymphCast website for developers looking to implement their own applications.

This project is still in its Alpha phase. If you want to keep an eye on its development, be sure to follow Maya Posch. You can read more about NymphCast on both Github and the official NymphCast website.