Where to Buy Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

Intel's new Alder Lake processors are set to launch on Thursday, November 4 with official prices from $264 to $589. And they're sure to go fast, so here are the best places to buy and pre-order Intel's new best CPUs.

Officially unveiled on October 27th at Team Blue's Innovation 2021 event, these new 12th Gen processors from Intel bring big changes to the status quo and competitive pricing that brings the fight to AMD.

The big differences here come in the form of a new hybrid x86 architecture, which uses a combination of performance cores and efficient cores for a combo of performance and power efficiency, alongside support for PCIe 5.0 storage and DDR5 RAM. For more, check out our unboxing article.

But if you're already convinced, we've set up this page early to collect all the different places where you can buy an Alder Lake processor.

Intel Core i5-12600K: Where to Buy

Pre-order pricing and availability is pretty consistent across the US and UK: $299 (£289). That is except for Amazon that, for some odd reason, has it priced at $342.

Intel Core i7-12700K: Where to Buy

This is where availability to buy at launch starts to get a little more complicated. Pre-orders are still open over at Best Buy and Newegg at $419 and $449 respectively. Pricing is a little more inconsistent because of the stock.

It's a similar situation in the UK too, as eBuyer has it up for £409 and Overclockers' price is £10 more.

Intel Core i9-12900K: Where to Buy

The final model of the big three is not available yet on Amazon, but you can find it on Best Buy and Newegg, with the former being the cheaper place to pre-order at $619.

Pricing isn't even available on eBuyer over in the UK, but based on the £599 price tag at Overclockers, we expect it to be similar in cost.

Best of the rest

Of course, these are the three headline CPUs, but Intel is releasing a whole slew of new 12th Gen processors to meet all of your requirements and budgets.

Here is a quick fire list of the best places to secure your processor. We will keep this updated once new SKUs are live.