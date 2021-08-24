Worldwide PC Demand to Continue Growing Throughout 2021, IDC Notes

The PC market suffered from stagnation a few years ago, but we have witnessed amazing growth for the sector during the pandemic as resources were poured into the technology improvement, which made PC demand blossom. According to today's report from International Data Corporation (IDC), PC demand will continue to grow throughout the year 2021.

As per the latest data coming from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker there are indications that the PC market will continue to grow this year. According to the tracker, worldwide PC shipments will grow 14% in 2021 as the market reaches 347 million units shipped.

"Over the full 2021-2025 forecast period, Traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, are expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% while tablets are expected to decline 1.5%. Despite short-term supply constraints related to panels and ICs, notebook PCs will remain the main driver of future PC growth." - says the report. It notes that the main growth driver is the laptop market, which is in highest demand ever

(Image credit: IDC)

According to IDC, the pre-pandemic measurements and estimations in November 2019 for PC demand were low, and the company expected PCs to sell 373 million units by 2023. Today, IDC expects that there will be about half a billion personal computing devices shipped in that year, alone.

As IDC trackers are estimating for a few years in advance, the demand is expected to wind down in 2025 as general personal budgets will be redirected toward travel and other activities that were previously restricted by the pandemic. However, not everything looks gray — even when demand slows down, the available market is still going to be much greater than what it would be if the pandemic didn't happen.