Quit Holding Your Breath For Xbox VR
Microsoft appears to have thrown in the towel on another console war, before the fight even got started. The company seems to have abandoned its plans for console VR, which leaves Sony’s PSVR in a class of its own.
This years E3 was a somewhat lackluster event for VR fans, but perhaps the most disappointing news is the revelation that Microsoft’s Xbox division has basically abandoned the medium. Two years ago, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, took to the stage and proudly revealed Project Scorpio (now known as Xbox One X), Microsoft’s upcoming powerhouse console. Spencer proclaimed that Project Scorpio would be the most powerful gaming console ever made, with the power to deliver “true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR.”
Microsoft’s new console was a clear response to Sony’s PS4 Pro, and would enable the Xbox platform to offer a competitor to Sony’s then-upcoming PlayStation VR headset. Microsoft didn’t discuss the details of its VR plans, and it didn’t reveal a headset or hardware partner that would provide a headset. However, Microsoft was working with Oculus at the time to provide Xbox One controllers for the Oculus Rift launch bundle, which led to speculation that the new Xbox console would support the Rift headset.
Later that year, Microsoft revealed its plans to bring the Windows operating system into the immersive computing age. The company revealed that Windows Holographic (now Windows Mixed Reality) would launch in 2017 with headsets from several partners. Naturally, Microsoft’s talk of headset partners led us to believe that an Xbox One VR headset was in the works.
Last year, leading up the launch of the console, Microsoft ramped up the hype around the Xbox One X. The company showcased the hardware and boasted of the performance. But curiously, it walked back its messaging about VR capabilities. Microsoft pulled any mention of VR from the Xbox One X website, and it didn’t mention VR at the company’s 2017 E3 press conference.
Following last year’s event, Phil Spencer spoke to The BBC, and his comments revealed that Microsoft was weary of mixed reality “in the living room.” His messaging indicated that Microsoft wanted to iron out the kinks from the Windows Mixed Reality platform before bringing MR to the Xbox platform.
Still Waiting On The Sidelines
Microsoft’s stance on console VR hasn’t changed in the past year. We thought Microsoft would reveal that the Xbox One X would support Windows Mixed Reality headsets, but we no longer expect that to happen. The company is still weary about console VR.
At E3, Spencer sat down with Jeff Gerstmann from Giant Bomb for an interview. During their discussion, Spencer revealed that he doesn’t believe the market is here yet, and he feels that it would be a couple more years before it is, though he is a believer in immersive gaming.
“Long term, I’m a big believer in the category,” said Spencer. “I think it’s incredibly immersive. I think you can deliver a feeling that is just incredible, and I can’t wait to see that come to mass market games and see what creators and developers can do. My view: In the family environment, we’re probably a few years away from being something that would really work.”
Spencer then explained the Microsoft is focused on improving the Mixed Reality experience on Windows before it expands to other platforms.
“Our investment is on the Windows side right now. We built Scorpio; we said this last year, the power of the box is fine for having a VR or MR experience run on it. It’s really that family room environment that we’re struggling a little bit with and we’re saying ok let’s stay on the PC where we’re seeing action and developer interest.”
We still get the impression that Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform should eventually make its way to the Xbox brand. But we’re no longer convinced that said headset would be compatible with the Xbox One X. Spencer suggested that an Xbox MR headset would necessarily be wireless, and he believes that we’re still a “couple of years” from a viable solution. With the rumors flying around of a new Xbox console coming in 2020, it seems like Microsoft is planning to skip mixed reality on the Xbox One.
And Spencer isn’t the only Microsoft executive that recently discussed the company’s lack of VR-for-Xbox plans. Mike Nichols, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer for gaming, spoke to Gamesindustry.biz about the company’s Xbox division, confirming that Microsoft isn’t currently pursuing immersive gaming on the Xbox platform.
"We don't have any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality," Nichols told Gamesindustry.biz. "Our perspective on it has been and continues to be that the PC is probably the best platform for more immersive VR and MR. As an open platform, it just allows faster, more rapid iteration. There are plenty of companies investing in it in the hardware side and the content side, or some combination therein. Obviously, on phones, augmented reality is a good scenario as well that's going to grow. But as it relates to Xbox, no. Our focus is primarily on experiences you would play on your TV, and ultimately we'd like to make those experiences more broadly."
Microsoft isn’t necessarily giving up on bringing Windows MR to consoles, but it’s certainly not in a rush to bring fully-immersive gaming to the company’s gaming Xbox gaming brand.
I don't think it will be until it is standardized and standardized in such a way that developers can simply make games and have them work on VR headsets and monitors/TVs without much added difficulty. Plus people being able to buy any VR headset and accessories like they do monitors, keyboards and mice. Then have them work with any VR capable game.
Plus it needs to unobtrusive. Most people don't like stuff on their face. That's why 3D TV was a flop. Without extremely compelling content and total immersion. Wearing something uncomfortable, messes up your hair and isolates your vision is a hard sell to the masses.
Yes, the technology exists to get good VR experiences, but it comes at a cost, and it comes with some required setup. It is not comparable to most entertainment products, where it's usually "just sit down and press start on the remote/controller".
Also, the very nature of VR is a solo experience. Sure, you can play online with others, but that's not my point. My point is that a good VR experience cuts you off from reality, which is cool, but for anyone who live with a wife, kids, it's basically shutting yourself from everyone else in the house. You also don't know if someone knock at the door, if the telephone rings, and so on. You almost need to set aside some scheduled time to play, and let others know that you're not available. You're just not "there" anymore, and you can see that this isn't ideal for people that aren't living alone.
Don't get me wrong, I love VR. But I also can understand that it is still not ready for prime time. Far from it, in fact. Despite what some Sony fanboys will say.
Doesn't make sense when PSVR is the most successful VR system by both shipping more headsets than anyone else and selling more licenses (games) than anyone else.
Vivo pro would cost 1600$ with new beacons and it does not include the pc that you need to power the games. And even that is not yet good enough... So waiting for low cost ar solution is vice choise in consoles market. We need more powerfull hardware and higher resolution screens. And those Are still very expensive to produce.
Adding TV/monitor support to a VR title is one thing, but having automatic VR support for a conventional title is not going to happen.
VR adds a lot of considerations that don't exist, in the conventional authoring process. Things like minimizing motion sickness, ensuring an acceptable minimum framerate is maintained, and that OS and menus are legible, comfortable, and easy to use. Just for starters.
It's funny - that jumped out at me, but I didn't really think about it.
It's obviously wary. You cannot be tired of something you haven't even done. Rather, they haven't yet done it because they're approaching it with caution.
It’s like they lack confidence as a corporate culture. They *need* to be the VR equivalent of the Zune for some reason. I have a PSVR, and despite all the cons given here, it’s incredibly impressive— especially if you keep buying new types of games and don’t sit on a handful of titles.
Whelp, looking forward to Windows 11 I guess. Should be totally bloated, insecure and worthless (but free!).
Except... Hololens!
Okay, Magic Leap might beat them to the punch of having a "consumer" product, but it cannot be denied that MS got way out ahead of everyone else in AR.
You also can't argue that MS didn't make PC VR more accessible. They set a new price floor and nobody else has undercut them on GPU requirements. Not to mention the fact that it needs no cameras or lighthouses. All they need now is to go wireless, and then you'll probably get it on your XBox^2 (or whatever they call it).
I'll give no argument about the technical problems they face. That's just one of the hurdles which will have to be overcome for mainstream acceptance.
It's a chicken or the egg problem. There won't be mass purchasing of VR if people can't play all their games. Game makers won't fully commit to VR if people aren't buying and using it.
With little or no standardization among VR makers. That makes it even more difficult for game developers to support VR or they have to live with an even smaller audience. Standardization would greatly reduce development costs for game makers. As it would reduce complexity. It would also increase the available audience. Both of which are financially compelling reasons to increase VR support.
I want my Children Brain to grow up in healthy natural condition , not inside Virtual worlds.
I am almost sure that 20 years from now , Mental hospitals will be filled by people who played alot of VR games at childhood while their brain was developing.