YouTube Offers Live TV For $35/Month

YouTube rolled out a new paid subscription service called YouTube TV, which, as the name suggests, offers live television channels for a monthly fee.

YouTube TV lets you stream live television on any Android, iPhone, or iPad mobile device; Google Chromecast; or PC. It offers access to major networks including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, in addition to cable TV favorites such as CW, USA, FX, Free Form, Disney, E!, BTN, Bravo, SyFy, Sprout, CBS Sports, NBCSN, Golf, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, National GeoGraphic, Chiller, Fox Business, and Universal HD. There’s also several varieties of Fox-branded sports channels and ESPN variants, and you can add Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus to your base subscription for $15/month each. The full list of channels is detailed below.

YouTube TV also includes access to YouTube Red Originals, an original music channel that is also available through the YouTube Red service, which offers a premium music experience and uninterrupted (ad-free) YouTube content. YouTube Red membership isn’t included in a YouTube TV subscription, but you can still watch ad-free YouTube Content on YouTube TV if you also have YouTube Red.

You can also record shows simultaneously (DVR) for later viewing, and you have unlimited storage for your recorded content. YouTube TV will save your DVR recordings for up to nine months.

Your YouTube TV subscription also allows you to connect up to six accounts (users), with each of them using their own login. They also get individual DVR libraries. Each account can stream their own content simultaneously, and each user can stream on up to three devices at once. Adding it up, your monthly subscription enables streaming on up to eighteen devices from six different people at the same time.

YouTube TV is available now for $35 per month in select U.S. cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Because of requirements from certain content partners, taxation, and in an effort to give you the correct local content, you need to confirm your home area. If you happen to be outside of these areas when you sign up, YouTube TV will notify you when it becomes available via email. The service is currently unavailable outside of the U.S., even for eligible subscribers traveling internationally.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of YouTube TV at the new website, and you can cancel at any time. However, for a limited time, your first payment for YouTube TV gets you a complimentary Google Chromecast.