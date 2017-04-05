Trending

YouTube Offers Live TV For $35/Month

By Web Life 

YouTube rolled out a new paid subscription service called YouTube TV, which, as the name suggests, offers live television channels for a monthly fee.

YouTube TV lets you stream live television on any Android, iPhone, or iPad mobile device; Google Chromecast; or PC. It offers access to major networks including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, in addition to cable TV favorites such as CW, USA, FX, Free Form, Disney, E!, BTN, Bravo, SyFy, Sprout, CBS Sports, NBCSN, Golf, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, National GeoGraphic, Chiller, Fox Business, and Universal HD. There’s also several varieties of Fox-branded sports channels and ESPN variants, and you can add Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus to your base subscription for $15/month each. The full list of channels is detailed below.

YouTube TV also includes access to YouTube Red Originals, an original music channel that is also available through the YouTube Red service, which offers a premium music experience and uninterrupted (ad-free) YouTube content. YouTube Red membership isn’t included in a YouTube TV subscription, but you can still watch ad-free YouTube Content on YouTube TV if you also have YouTube Red.

You can also record shows simultaneously (DVR) for later viewing, and you have unlimited storage for your recorded content. YouTube TV will save your DVR recordings for up to nine months.

Your YouTube TV subscription also allows you to connect up to six accounts (users), with each of them using their own login. They also get individual DVR libraries. Each account can stream their own content simultaneously, and each user can stream on up to three devices at once. Adding it up, your monthly subscription enables streaming on up to eighteen devices from six different people at the same time.

YouTube TV is available now for $35 per month in select U.S. cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Because of requirements from certain content partners, taxation, and in an effort to give you the correct local content, you need to confirm your home area. If you happen to be outside of these areas when you sign up, YouTube TV will notify you when it becomes available via email. The service is currently unavailable outside of the U.S., even for eligible subscribers traveling internationally.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of YouTube TV at the new website, and you can cancel at any time. However, for a limited time, your first payment for YouTube TV gets you a complimentary Google Chromecast.

ServiceYouTube TV
Base ChannelsABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, ESPN, CSN, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, USA, FX, Free Form, Disney, E!, ESPN2, BTN,  ESPN-U, ESPN-SEC, ESPN News, Bravo, Oxygen, FXX, SyFy, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Sprout, CBS Sports, NBCSN, Golf, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, FXM, Chiller, YouTube Red, Fox Business, Universal HD
Optional Add-On Networks- Showtime ($15/month)- FOX Soccer Plus ($15/month)
Price$35/month
16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 05 April 2017 20:56
    I anticipate ISP data caps are going to shrink again pretty soon as a result then. After all, the only reason data caps exist is so that you can't rely solely on streaming for all your TV watching and are forced to get a cable or satellite package from some provider the ISP is in bed with.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 05 April 2017 23:11
    then you need to get Charter spectrum they did away with data caps and modem rental prices about 3 years ago. I only stream hulu Netflix flix, prime and so does the other 4 adults in my house. Never once has our internet slowed down or shut off other then power outage or someone crashing into a power pole. but then again charter has their own tv streaming service

    http://www.homemediamagazine.com/cable/charter-launches-13-monthly-streaming-tv-service-36833
    Reply
  • dstarr3 06 April 2017 00:13
    19524054 said:
    then you need to get Charter spectrum they did away with data caps and modem rental prices about 3 years ago. I only stream hulu Netflix flix, prime and so does the other 4 adults in my house. Never once has our internet slowed down or shut off other then power outage or someone crashing into a power pole. but then again charter has their own tv streaming service

    http://www.homemediamagazine.com/cable/charter-launches-13-monthly-streaming-tv-service-36833

    I have Charter. The reason they don't have data caps is because you can't get their internet without a TV package. At least not in my area.
    Reply
  • Marcus52 06 April 2017 02:57
    My Mom requires the Discovery channel, which is only available through ISP providers.

    So, no go for this or anything else.
    Reply
  • cbag 06 April 2017 03:06
    Or just buy an antenna for most of those channels.
    Reply
  • dalauder 06 April 2017 05:56
    19524054 said:
    then you need to get Charter spectrum they did away with data caps and modem rental prices about 3 years ago. I only stream hulu Netflix flix, prime and so does the other 4 adults in my house. Never once has our internet slowed down or shut off other then power outage or someone crashing into a power pole. but then again charter has their own tv streaming service

    http://www.homemediamagazine.com/cable/charter-launches-13-monthly-streaming-tv-service-36833
    Comcast has a near monopoly in my area. I literally tried to get Charter Spectrum and they said it's not here.

    The only alternatives are Satellite (which doesn't work for Internet due to tiny data caps and frequent service interruption and AT&T (which I will never do again: their customer support has put me on hold for 40 minutes then hung up on me enough times for one lifetime).

    Reply
  • jaber2 06 April 2017 13:32
    I would sub if it didn't include :
    ESPN, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Free Form, ESPN2, BTN, ESPN-U, ESPN-SEC, ESPN News, , CBS Sports, NBCSN, Golf, FXM, Chiller, YouTube Red, Fox Business, Universal HD
    Reply
  • esco_sid 06 April 2017 13:45
    19525087 said:
    19524054 said:
    then you need to get Charter spectrum they did away with data caps and modem rental prices about 3 years ago. I only stream hulu Netflix flix, prime and so does the other 4 adults in my house. Never once has our internet slowed down or shut off other then power outage or someone crashing into a power pole. but then again charter has their own tv streaming service

    http://www.homemediamagazine.com/cable/charter-launches-13-monthly-streaming-tv-service-36833
    Comcast has a near monopoly in my area. I literally tried to get Charter Spectrum and they said it's not here.

    The only alternatives are Satellite (which doesn't work for Internet due to tiny data caps and frequent service interruption and AT&T (which I will never do again: their customer support has put me on hold for 40 minutes then hung up on me enough times for one lifetime).

    I had Comcast In Chicago never really had any major problems with them on 50mbps plan except they try to weasel you into Tv package with internet but if you talk to them you can get only internet without the tv Package.

    But thats in the past now i enjoy my google fiber with 1000mpbs :)
    As far as Live Tv I think any form of it is overpriced compared to what you get with netflix/youtube.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 06 April 2017 14:15
    DirectTV streaming seems like a better deal, just buy a nice outside mounted antenna and a HDhomerun tuner for local channels.
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 06 April 2017 14:41
    The slow death of YT. All they're doing is turning themselves into another version of the same mainstream media junk that everyone's already sick of. MSM tried to take down PDP, WSJ pushing advertisers into leaving YT which is ruining creators' income, ever more censorship policies, etc. Time to move to vid.me, minds.com, etc.
    Reply