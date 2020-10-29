Zotac Goes Small With the New GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge

The RTX 3070 might be a killer card at $500, but the price to performance is not its only strength. The 3070's 220W power consumption is greatly appreciated and has allowed Zotac to produce a very compact RTX 3070 called the Twin Edge.

Measuring in at 9.1" by 5.6," the card is tall but very short, allowing it to fit in a variety of cases. Compared to the traditional triple-fan cooler designs found in other Ampere graphics cards, this RTX 3070 looks really small.

Image 1 of 3 Zotac RTX 3070 Twin Edge (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 3 Zotac RTX 3070 Twin Edge (Image credit: Zotac) Image 3 of 3 Zotac RTX 3070 Twin Edge (Image credit: Zotac)

Aesthetically, the card is pretty average, but that might be a good thing. The entire shroud and backplate are colored in grey, paired with two black fans. The subtle angles in the shroud balance the card well between looking good and not being too boring. Beware though, the card does come with dual 8-pin power connectors, which can be surprising due to its size.

The card is listed on Newegg.com for $499.99, but unsurprisingly it is out of stock already. Due to the Ampere stock issues plaguing Nvidia this quarter, you'll have to be patient for availability to return.