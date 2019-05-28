Zotac Introduces Low Profile GTX 1650, Single-Slot RTX 2080 Ti

by


Zotac, known for taking tech and making it small, brought a low-profile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 to Computex here in Taipei. The GPU, appropriately entitled the Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile, will release at the end of Q2. No price was revealed.

The card needs no additional power connector and gets all of its power from the PCIe slot. While a standard bracket is attached, there's a low-profile bracket in the box for those who need one.

 Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Low ProfileZotac Gaming RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm
CUDA Cores8964352
Speed1665 MHz Boost1575 MHz Boost
VRAM4GB GDDR511GB GDDR6
Display ConnectorsDisplayPort, DVI, HDMI3x DisplayPort, USB Type-C, HDMI

Credit: Tom's HardwareCredit: Tom's Hardware


On the other end of the spectrum is the single-slot, water-blocked Zotac Gaming RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm for thin, powerful builds. At its Computex booth, Zotac showcased the card in a build by GGF. There's no firm release date - a representative said it's still soliciting community feedback on the card. But when it does release, I was told I could expect the card to cost around $1,599, though that could change.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

