Zotac Introduces Low Profile GTX 1650, Single-Slot RTX 2080 Ti



Zotac, known for taking tech and making it small, brought a low-profile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 to Computex here in Taipei. The GPU, appropriately entitled the Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile, will release at the end of Q2. No price was revealed.



The card needs no additional power connector and gets all of its power from the PCIe slot. While a standard bracket is attached, there's a low-profile bracket in the box for those who need one.

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile Zotac Gaming RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm CUDA Cores 896 4352 Speed 1665 MHz Boost 1575 MHz Boost VRAM 4GB GDDR5 11GB GDDR6 Display Connectors DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI 3x DisplayPort, USB Type-C, HDMI

On the other end of the spectrum is the single-slot, water-blocked Zotac Gaming RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm for thin, powerful builds. At its Computex booth, Zotac showcased the card in a build by GGF. There's no firm release date - a representative said it's still soliciting community feedback on the card. But when it does release, I was told I could expect the card to cost around $1,599, though that could change.