Zotac Gaming Announces MEK1 Slimline Gaming PC

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Zotac's newly established brand, Zotac Gaming, announced a slim form factor gaming PC called the MEK1. The company said this slim gaming PC is modeled after "future robotics and mechanical anatomy."

In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700 processor running at speeds up to 4.2GHz, this slim form factor gaming PC features a Zotac-branded GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 240GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD, and a 1TB 2.5” HDD for storage.

Other features include a mini-ITX motherboard, a low-profile direct contact CPU cooler, full-body LED lighting, and an 80 Plus 450W small form factor power supply. Thanks to the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, display output consists of three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b and one DL-DVI-D port. Connectivity includes dual gigabit Ethernet jacks, 3.5mm audio plugs, a half dozen USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Select models are bundled with a full-size LED-lit keyboard, optical gaming mouse and mousepad combo. The MEK1 is available in both white and black and features Zotac’s all new Spectra lighting system to control the RGB lighting with multiple lighting modes including static, strobe, breath, and cycle, and eight brightness levels.

Unfortunately, Zotac did not provide information on pricing and availability. We have reached out the the company for more details.

Product Zotac MEK1 Gaming PC
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700
Memory16GB DDR4
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB
Storage240GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD + 1TB 2.5” Hard Drive
NetworkingDual Gigabit EthernetAntenna Dual WiFI SMA ConnectorWifi 802.11ac/b/g/nBluetooth Bluetooth 4.2
I/OHDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 DL-DVI-D 6 x USB 3.0 ports 2 x USB 2.0 ports
AudioOnboard 7.1 Channel Audio with Optical Output
Power Supply450W
Dimensions414 x 118 x 393mm
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rock_n_Rolla 08 December 2017 21:13
    That ENCLOSURE DESIGN,.. reminds me of that popular gaming pc brand way back 10 yrs ago...

    Oh wait!.. VOODOO PC 803 IS THAT YOU?!

    Lol.
    Reply
  • koga73 09 December 2017 20:01
    I really like the case!
    Reply
  • hareeshreddy8686 10 December 2017 10:41
    I want to buy myself a new gaming pc. I am now confused what to go for. I was planning for Alienware Area-51 but MEK1 comes with solid configuration too. What will be the better option? Tutuapp Showbox Tutuapp
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 12 December 2017 15:14
    Maybe I'm biased after seeing the Magnus series, but it's a lot bigger an uglier than I was expecting.
    Reply
  • trickbite 20 December 2017 07:23
    if it's price comes under my budget then i would surely go for it.

    Reply
  • trickbite 20 December 2017 07:29
    Reply
  • egmccann 27 December 2017 23:40
    ... "Mechanical Anatomy?"
    Reply
  • paul092 22 January 2018 23:30
