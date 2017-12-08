Zotac Gaming Announces MEK1 Slimline Gaming PC

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Zotac's newly established brand, Zotac Gaming, announced a slim form factor gaming PC called the MEK1. The company said this slim gaming PC is modeled after "future robotics and mechanical anatomy."

In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700 processor running at speeds up to 4.2GHz, this slim form factor gaming PC features a Zotac-branded GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 240GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD, and a 1TB 2.5” HDD for storage.

Other features include a mini-ITX motherboard, a low-profile direct contact CPU cooler, full-body LED lighting, and an 80 Plus 450W small form factor power supply. Thanks to the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, display output consists of three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b and one DL-DVI-D port. Connectivity includes dual gigabit Ethernet jacks, 3.5mm audio plugs, a half dozen USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Select models are bundled with a full-size LED-lit keyboard, optical gaming mouse and mousepad combo. The MEK1 is available in both white and black and features Zotac’s all new Spectra lighting system to control the RGB lighting with multiple lighting modes including static, strobe, breath, and cycle, and eight brightness levels.

Unfortunately, Zotac did not provide information on pricing and availability. We have reached out the the company for more details.



