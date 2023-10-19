Zotac Mini PC First to Market With Frore AirJet Cooling

Zotac has released its Zbox Pico PI430AJ Mini PC, a device that was originally revealed back at Computex this summer. Heralded as the world’s first Mini PC featuring the AirJet Solid-State Active Cooling system, the PI430AJ is about the size of a deck of cards and benefits users with an actively cooled PC system that operates silently.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac has historically been no stranger to silent passive mini PCs. However, with the Zbox Pico PI430AJ and its twin AirJet Mini Modules by Frore Systems, you have a more powerful processor, namely the Intel i3-N300. This processor uses eight Alder Lake efficiency cores running at up to 3.8 GHz, plus integrated Intel UHD Graphics with 32 EUs.

Frore first announced the AirJet Minifanless cooling devices in 2022. A single module measures just 27.5 x 41.5 x 2.8 mm, weighs 11 grams, and consumes 1 watt or less. It can dissipate 5.25W, so two should be ample for the 7W Intel i3-N300. Further details and data sheets for the Airjet Mini and AirJet Pro can be grabbed directly from Frore Systems.

(Image credit: Frore)

There doesn't appear to be no product page available for the Zotac Zbox Pico PI430AJ Mini PC, but we have some key specs from today's news release and what we know from Computex. The aforementioned Intel i3-N300 is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory, and storage attached to an M.2 2280 slot. For its size, there are a respectable array of ports including a USB Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort display outputs, and a full-sized Gigabit LAN port. Wireless connectivity can be had via the built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Zotac says that the Zbox Pico PI430AJ Mini PC is now available for purchase in both Windows and barebone versions “in select regions.” We couldn’t find any pricing listed at the time of writing.

Last but not least, for those interested in Arm-based mini PCs, Zotac has also readied AirJet-cooled Zbox Pro systems based around the Nvidia Jetson Nano, Jetson Orin Nano, or Jetson Orin NX SoM.