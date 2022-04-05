Zotac Creates the First Quad-Slot RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card

Zotac has created the world's largest RTX 3090 Ti model to date for the Chinese market, the RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC. Measuring in at a solid four PCIe slots in thickness, it is only rivaled by the RTX 3070 Noctua Edition for girth, with the rest of Nvidia's AIB partner RTX 30-series products (including other 3090 Tis) peaking at around 3.75 slots.



On the surface, the PGF OC appears to be a beefier and more aesthetically pleasing version of the RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme Holo we get in the States. It packs a triple-fan cooler with two large fans on the sides, accompanied by a single smaller fan in the middle. The front shroud features a futuristic-looking silver-on-grey finish, accented by purple LED lighting.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac)

Despite the card's massive size, it appears to have one of the shortest PCBs of any RTX 3090 Ti, rivaled by Nvidia's Founders Edition SKU. It's 'only' 30.9 cm long, compared to 31.3 cm for the Founders Edition (about 12.2 inches in either case). That's still a large card, to be sure, but not quite as large as some other models we've seen online that can reach 13 inches or more.



To the rear right of the card, you can see a massive cut out in the backplate and PCB to let air pass right through the card from the rear fan. This circular-shaped cut-out alone takes up nearly half the card's size, accompanied by a rear purple LED logo. The backplate itself is quite aggressive-looking with more angular cut-outs to the left to cool the rear components on the PCB itself.

Of course, we can't forget how the card looks from the side, and with a thickness of four slots, it's a chunky card to look at. From the bottom of the card, you can clearly make out the large aluminum heatsink required to cool the 3090 Ti's 450W TDP. The shroud overhangs the top of the card with an aggressive-looking Zotac logo, accompanied by purple LED accents on the left and right of the logo.



According to the spec sheet, the default power limit is "only" 450W, the same as the reference design. However, users can probably push that to 500W or higher considering the card's enormous cooler.



One thing we do need to point out — and dock points for — is the dual-slot IO bracket. Nvidia at least gets that part right with its Founders Edition, which takes up three slots and includes a triple-slot IO bracket to help support the weight of the card. There's no way to use the two slots next to this huge GPU, so we think Zotac (and other AIC partners) should reinforce the support of the card by moving to 3-slot or 4-slot brackets, as appropriate.



Pricing is currently unknown for this SKU, as it hasn't reached any market retailers that we know of. We expect this card to be very expensive, given its exceptional form factor and halo design aesthetics. Unfortunately for US and European customers, we believe this card will be exclusive to Asian countries such as China, with Zotac only showing the PGF OC on its Chinese website.