AMD gained consumer desktop and laptop CPU market share in 2024, server passes 25 percent

AMD continued to gain unit and revenue x86 CPU market share in 2024 across both consumer and server segments, according to recently released data by Mercury Research that was provided by AMD. But while the company gained an additional 4% unit share on the consumer PC market, its server winning spree slowed down and the firm only gained 2% on the server market. Nevertheless, the company's revenue share gains were more impressive across both markets.

In the consumer PC processor market, Intel maintained its lead while commanding a 75.4% unit market share in Q4 2024. However, AMD experienced strong growth, significantly increasing both revenue and unit share at the expense of Intel.

The company's consumer CPU revenue share rose to 24.6% at the exit of 2024, reflecting a 4.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and 0.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). Similarly, AMD's revenue share grew to 23.8%, marking an impressive 8.4% YoY gain and a 2.1% QoQ rise. Such numbers reflect the fact that AMD gradually gains share in the premium segments and its average selling prices (ASPs) are growing. Keep in mind though that revenue share figures in this report were calculated by AMD.

Desktop PC, Mobile, Consumer Revenue / Unit Share

Swipe to scroll horizontally Desktop CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 3Q16 AMD Desktop Unit Share 27.1% 28.7% 23.0% 23.9% 19.8% 19.2% 19.4% 19.2% 18.6% 13.9% 20.5% 18.3% 16.2% 17.0% 17.1% 19.3% 19.3% 20.1% 19.2% 18.6% 18.3% 18% 17.1% 17.1% 15.8% 13% 12.3% 12.2% 12.0% 10.9% 11.1% 11.4% 9.9% 9.1% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) -1.6% / +7.4% +5.7% / +9.6% -1% / +3.6 +4.1 / +4.7 +0.6 / +1.2 -0.2 / +0.5 +0.1 / -1.02 +0.6 / +0.9 +4.7 / +2.4 -6.6 / -3.1 +2.2 / +3.4 +2.1 / -1.0 -0.8 / -3.1 -0.1 / -3.1 -2.3 / -2.1 +0.1 / +0.7 -0.8 / +1.0 +0.9 / +2.1 +0.6 / +2.1 +0.3 / +1.5 +0.3 / +2.4 +0.9 / +5 Flat / +4.8 +1.3 / +4.9 +2.8 / +3.8 +0.7 / +2.1 +0.1 / +1.2 +0.2 / +0.8 +1.1 / +2.1 -0.2 / +1.8 -0.3 / - +1.5 / - +0.8 / - -

The desktop PC processor market segment was a particular success story for AMD in 2024 as the company saw a massive YoY increase in both unit and revenue share, but quarterly performance was mixed. By contrast, Intel's share declined following a scandal with Raptor Lake CPU stability issues in certain cases, as well as an inventory correction at a partner in the third quarter.

As of Q4 2024, AMD's unit share reached 27.1%, gaining 7.4% YoY but declining 1.6% from the previous quarter. By contrast, Intel gained 1.6% following the launch of its Arrow Lake-S processors for desktops.

Meanwhile, AMD's revenue share increased to 27.3%, up 12.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ in the fourth quarter, an indication that the company's enthusiast-oriented Ryzen 9000-series CPUs are quite popular among the target audience. Apparently, the launch of Arrow Lake-S processors did not help Intel regain revenue share last quarter

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mobile CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Q419 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 AMD Mobile Unit Share 23.7% 22.3% 20.3% 19.3% 20.3% 19.5% 16.5% 16.2% 16.4% 15.7% 24.8% 22.5% 21.6% 22.0% 20.0% 18.0% 19% 20.2% 19.9% 17.1% 16.2% 14.7% 14.1% 13.1% 12.2% 10.9% 8.8% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) +1.4% / +3.4% +2% / 2.8% +1 / +3.8 -1 / +3.1 0.8 / 3.9 2.9 / 3.8 0.3 / -8.3 -0.2 / -6.3 +0.8 / -5.1 -9.1 / -6.4 +2.3 / +4.8 +0.9 / +4.4 -0.4 / +2.6 +2.0 / +1.8 +1.9 / +0.01 -1.0 / +1.1 -1.2 / +2.8 +0.3 / +5.5 +2.9 / +5.8 +0.9 / +3.2 +1.5 / +4.0 +0.7 / +3.8 +1.0 / +5.3 +0.9 / ? Row 2 - Cell 25 Row 2 - Cell 26 Row 2 - Cell 27

In the mobile CPU space, Intel continued to dominate outselling AMD by three times in terms of units. However, AMD demonstrated steady and consistent growth. Unit share climbed to 23.7% in Q4 2024, increasing by 3.4% compared to the same quarter a year before and 1.4% QoQ, while revenue share rose to 21.6%, up 6.5% YoY and 2.4% QoQ.

Although Intel now has highly competitive Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors for notebooks, Mercury's numbers suggest increasing adoption of AMD-powered laptops, driven by improved performance, power efficiency, and overall brand recognition. The mobile segment remains a critical area for AMD's expansion as notebooks outsell desktops 3:1, so winning a 3.4% from Intel in a year is a good result.

Server Revenue / Unit share

Swipe to scroll horizontally Server CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 3Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 4Q17 AMD Server Unit Share 25.1% 24.2% 24.1% 23.6% 23.1% 23.3% 18.6% 18% 17.6% 17.5% 13.9% 11.6% 10.7% 10.2% 9.5% 8.9% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 5.1% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 2.9% 3.2% 1.6% 1.4% 0.8% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) 0.9% / 2% +0.1% / +0.9% +0.5 / + 5.6 +0.5 / +5.6 -0.2 / 5.5 4.7 / 5.8 0.6 / 4.7 +0.4 / +6.3 +0.1 / +6.9 +3.6 / +7.3 +2.3 / +4.4 +0.9 / +2.7 +0.5% / +3.6 +0.7 / +3.6 +0.6 / +3.7 +1.8 / +3.8 +0.5 / +2.6 +0.8 / +2.3 +0.7 / +2.4 +0.6 / 2.2 +0.2 / +1.4 +0.9 / +2.7 +0.5 / +2.0 -0.3 / - +1.6 / 2.4 +0.2 / - Row 2 - Cell 27 Row 2 - Cell 28

In the server CPU market, AMD continued its momentum, achieving a record-high market share in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company's unit share reached 25.1%, reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year and a modest 0.9% gain quarter-over-quarter. While Intel's Xeons still power three servers out of four, it is getting harder for Intel to maintain this lead, which leads to discounts and lower ASPs.

On the revenue side, AMD's server revenue share surged to 35.5%, marking an impressive 3.7-point YoY increase and a 1.6-point QoQ gain. This significant jump in revenue share suggests that not only is AMD selling more server processors, but it is also capturing more of the high-margin, high-performance market. In fact, AMD's datacenter group outsold Intel's datacenter and AI business unit in the fourth quarter, whereas Intel's datacenter CPU sales hit their lowest point in 13 years.