AMD launches Ryzen 5 5600T and 5600XT processors for AM4 sockets — prices start at $186

It has only been a few weeks since AMD launched its latest Ryzen 9000 processors, the company has also quietly released new and affordable AM4 CPUs — the AMD Ryzen 5 5600T and 5600XT. These chips are available now on Amazon, with the former priced at $186.58, while the latter costs $192.08 as of this writing. This pricing makes them the most affordable processors from the Team Red at launch, although you could now get the Ryzen 5 5600X for $125.50 on Amazon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) TDP (w) Ryzen 5 5600XT 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.7 65 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.6 65 Ryzen 5 7600X 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 105 Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 3.9 / 5.4 65 Ryzen 5 5600T 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.5 65 Ryzen 5 5600 6 / 12 3.5 / 4.4 65 Ryzen 5 7600 6 / 12 3.8 / 5.1 65

Both new processors still get the 6 cores and 12 threads, similar to the 5600 and 5600X that they seem to be replacing. However, the 5600T now has a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz — 200 MHz faster than the 5600, while the 5600XT gets 100 MHz more than the 5600X, allowing it to hit 3.8 GHz. Aside from that, their TDPs and L3 cache remain the same at 65 watts and 32MB respectively.

While these are no X3D chips that deliver gaming performance, they should be decent options for those looking for a desktop computer but need to stick to a budget. This launch gives users three Ryzen generations to choose from if they’re building a new PC, so whether you have a $150 or $650 budget, there’s an AMD Ryzen processor for you.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AMD/Amazon) (Image credit: AMD/Amazon)

Note that there’s a typo on the Amazon listing for both the AMD Ryzen 5 5600T and 5600XT. The product name says “AMD Ryzen 5 5600T/XT with WRALTH Stealth Cooler” where it should say WRAITH Stealth Cooler, as we can see on the box images. Nevertheless, Amazon says that these boxed chips ships from either SpaceBound or IPC-STORE — both reputable Amazon stores with years of experience — so we believe that both listings are legitimate.

This launch makes the AM4 one of the longest serving sockets on the market, having been introduced in 2016. Even though it’s over eight years old by now, AMD continues to release new processors for it despite the existence of AM5.