AMD silently introduces the Ryzen 5 7400F based on Raphael — Six Zen 4 cores, a boost clock of 4.7 GHz, and global availability

AMD has launched what may be the most affordable AM5 CPU (based on Raphael), the Ryzen 5 7400F. Like the Ryzen 5 7500F, the Ryzen 5 7400F is a hexacore binned-down version of the Ryzen 5 7600, with slower clock speeds. The chip appears to be designated for global availability it is expected to be priced lower than the Ryzen 5 7500F that currently retails for $160 at Newegg.

In July 2023, AMD introduced the Ryzen 5 7500F, which was the cheapest Raphael offering to date. With slightly slower clocks than the Ryzen 5 7600, it is still the go-to option for many budget builds. Plus, you can make up for the clock deficit, to some extent, with PBO 2 (Precision Boost Overdrive 2). Last year, AMD launched a handful of Ryzen 8000F-series processors, based on mobile Phoenix APU silicon. However, these processors have half the L3 cache of their Raphael counterparts which is shown to hamper performance in many scenarios.

The Ryzen 5 7400F offers six cores based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture alongside twelve threads. The processor retains the 6MB + 32MB cache layout, showing that it employs Raphael silicon under the hood. The base clocks stand at 3.7 GHz, similar to the 7500F, though the boost clocks take a 300 MHz hit at 4.7 GHz. With the help of PBO 2, you could potentially hit 5 GHz, but that requires manual tuning and some trial and error.

The CPU carries a default TDP of 65W and does not have an integrated RDNA GPU, so you will need a discrete graphics card for display. Like all Ryzen 7000 Raphael CPUs, the 7400F features 28 total PCIe lanes, 24 of which are usable. The boxed version of the Ryzen 5 7400F will be packaged with the standard AMD Wraith Stealth cooler, while the tray variant will require you to purchase a cooler separately.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores/Threads Die L2 + L3 Base/Boost Clocks Base TDP Unlocked Multiplier/PBO Ryzen 5 7600 6/12 Raphael 6MB + 32MB 3.8 GHz / 5.1 GHz 65W Yes/Yes Ryzen 5 7500F 6/12 Raphael 6MB + 32MB 3.7 GHz / 5 GHz 65W Yes/Yes Ryzen 5 7400F 6/12 Raphael 6MB + 32MB 3.7 GHz / 4.7 GHz 65W Yes/Yes Ryzen 7 8700F 8/16 Phoenix 8MB + 16MB 4.1 GHz / 5 GHz 65W Yes/Yes Ryzen 5 8400F 6/12 Phoenix 6MB + 16MB 4.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz 65W Yes/Yes

As of writing, the Ryzen 5 7400F is not listed at any major retailer but we expect the pricing to be in the ballpark of $150. This processor should offer an excellent and affordable starting point if you wish to upgrade to AM5. On the contrary, if you seek the best-in-class, Newegg is currently offering the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the world's fastest gaming CPU, at MSRP if you bundle it with other items.