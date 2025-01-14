Rare Ryzen 7 9800X3D emerges in bundles starting at $639 — one per buyer to prevent scalpers

Since its launch, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best CPUs, has been hard to come by. On-shelf inventory almost always goes for more than MSRP. To counter this, Newegg has introduced a handful of bundles pairing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with AMD's flagship X870 and X870E-class motherboards, CPU coolers, and GPUs, such as the RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX.

For context, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a $479 MSRP and is out of stock at every U.S. retailer. Scalpers have been selling AMD's gaming champ for a heavy premium (up to $1,000), such as this third-party seller at Newegg, which lists the 3D V-Cache chip for $714.

So, if you're ready to hop on the AM5 platform, Newegg's bundles could be a good starting point. For obvious reasons, all bundles are limited to just one piece per customer. Even if you're already part of the AM5 ecosystem, you could always sell your motherboard after securing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D if you're desperate to get your hands on the chip. You can find more details regarding the specifications and Terms of Sale at Newegg.

The most affordable bundle we could find pairs the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with Corsair's iCUE H115i Elite Capellix XT CPU cooler for $639. Individually, they sell for $479 and $179, so the combo saves you a few bucks. It's not a bad deal if you're putting together a new build, but if not, it does force you to buy a CPU cooler if you're just in it for the CPU.

Meanwhile, the least expensive motherboard bundle consists of the Gigabyte X870 GAMING WiFi 6, which costs just $649 after rebate. The motherboard offers four DIMM slots supporting up to DDR5-8200 memory, 2.5 GbE LAN, three x16 PCIe slots, and three M.2 slots for storage.

Following that is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D coupled with the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi, coming in at $749. The Tomahawk X870 packs a neat black theme with a similar quad-DIMM configuration and up to DDR5-8400 RAM. MSI has equipped this board with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 support, three full-sized PCIe x16 slots, and four M.2 slots for your SSDs. Connectivity-wise, we find two USB 40 Gbps, one USB 20 Gbps port, and one USB 10 Gbps port, to name a few.

At $779 with a complimentary 1TB SSD, you can also get the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and a Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite WiFi 7. Upholding its position as a premium offering, the X870E Aorus Elite offers three PCIe x16 and four M.2 slots, two USB 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and seven USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, among others.

While we've focused on the most relevant and affordable options, at the other extreme, you can go high-end with the Asus ROG Strix Crosshair X870E Hero bundle, north of $1,100. Since inventory is expected to be limited, quickly secure your bundle before stock runs dry.