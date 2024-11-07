Scalpers sell Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs for up to $1,000 — Ryzen 7 9800X3D is out of stock at major U.S retailers

Demand for AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9800X3D Zen 5 gaming champion has surged to impressive levels. The new chip is out of stock at virtually all major U.S. retailers and in Europe. As a result, eBay scalpers are charging nearly $1,000 for new Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs.

Newegg, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon are all completely sold out of Ryzen 7 9800X3D's. The only vendor who technically has some stock is MicroCenter, but the caveat is that only specific locations have some in stock. For example, Tustin, CA, Miami, FL, both GA locations, and Chicago, IL, to name a few, have 9800X3D's in stock, but many others, such as Dallas, Huston, TX, Flushing, Yonkers, NY, and Denver, CO, are out of stock at the time of writing.

Unsurprisingly, scalpers are taking full advantage of the low 9800X3D stock. On eBay, you'll find 9800X3D's going for as much as $999, with most being priced in the $750 range, which is still a whopping 56% over MSRP.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supply situation is so bad that Newegg issued an update on X stating that another shipment is arriving soon and will restock as quickly as possible. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D's low supply isn't just limited to the U.S. market. The CPU is out of stock in various European countries as well.

It is understandable why everyone wants the Ryzen 7 9800X3D right now. It provides a substantial gaming performance uplift compared to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and blows Intel's recent Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors out of the water.

sad that not everyone who wanted one was able to get one but we have another shipment arriving soon and will restock asapNovember 7, 2024

Our review shows that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D outperformed its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, by an impressive 14.7%. It was an utter bloodbath against Intel's equivalent chips, with the 9800X3D outperforming the Core i9-14900K by a whopping 42% and the all-new Core Ultra 9 285K by an eye-watering 60%.

While the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is out of stock, we don't recommend paying scalper prices for the CPU. As far as we know, there isn't a shortage of chips. The CPU is selling so well that many retailers are out of stock but should restock soon. So a little bit of patience will save you a lot of money and stop scalping practices.