AMD's dense Zen 4c cores go embedded — new EPYC Embedded 8004 series CPUs for compact and efficiency focused servers

AMD has officially launched a new wave of EPYC processors aimed at embedded systems. The EPYC Embedded 8004 series features AMD's density-optimized Zen 4c cores, with core counts ranging from 12 to 64 cores.



The 8004 series is available in 1P configurations, with support for up to 1.152TB of DDR5 memory via six memory channels, and TDP's ranging from 70W to 225W. According to AMD, the EPYC Embedded 8004 series is designed to deliver "exceptional" performance for high-demand workloads in compact and power-constrained environments. EPYC Embedded is targets networking systems, routers, security appliances, industrial edge applications, and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs: Frequency: Base / Boost Cores / Threads TDP EPYC Embedded 8534P 2.3 GHz / 3.1 GHz 64 / 128 200W EPYC Embedded 8434P 2.5 GHz / 3.1 GHz 48 / 96 200W EPYC Embedded 8324P 2.65 GHz / 3 GHz 32 / 64 180W EPYC Embedded 8224P 2.55 GHz / 3 GHz 24 / 48 180W EPYC Embedded 8124P 2.45 GHz / 3 GHz 16 / 32 125W EPYC Embedded 8C24P 2.45 GHz / 3 GHz 12 / 24 100W

The EPYC 8004 Embedded series is the first EPYC lineup to take advantage of AMD's Zen 4c cores. Zen 4c is a density-optimized and performance-per-watt-oriented architecture that shrinks the Zen 4 architecture into a denser package, with lower clocks that help improve power efficiency. This allows AMD to squeeze more cores into a smaller die size than would otherwise be possible.



Compared to AMD's EPYC Embedded 9004 series CPUs, which feature regular Zen 4 cores, the Embedded 8004 series represents a much more power-conscious solution. The Zen 4c lineup features significantly cut-down specs compared to its Zen 4 counterparts. The flagship Embedded 8534P features a 3.1GHz boost clock, 64 Zen 4c CPU cores, and a 200W TDP. The flagship EPYC Embedded 9654P features a 3.7GHz boost clock, 96 CPU cores, and a much higher 360W TDP.



The 8004 series chips have fewer cores, lower clocks, and a lower TDP overall. This behavior also extends into other areas. The L3 cache is cut down by as much as 3x due to Zen 4c's density optimizations, the chips have half the PCIe lane count (64 vs 128), and half the amount of memory channels (six vs twelve). Curiously, while AMD's announcement mentions TDPs as low as 70W, the specifications start at a minimum 100W.



AMD says the EPYC Embedded 8004 series is ideal for customers who are seeking strong performance balanced with energy efficiency, thermal dexterity, and platform density. Due to the addition of the Zen 4c cores, AMD notes the 8004 series is 19% smaller than its 9004 series Zen 4 counterpart, making it a better fit for smaller, more compact machines.