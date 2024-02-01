AMD's integrated graphics performance shines in AI tests with extreme memory — Ryzen 7 8700G with DDR5-9000 up to 15% better

It didn't take long for AMD's Ryzen 8000G (Phoenix) processors to find their way onto the list of best CPUs. New tests from enthusiasts show that the new Zen 4 parts, such as the Ryzen 7 8700G, can harness fast memory.

South Korean overclocker safedisk (via HXL) has shared the results of his AMD 7 8700G pairing up with DDR5-9000 memory on the overclock.net forums. It looks like a good sample, as he maintained the FCLK at 2,500 MHz. Safedisk overclocked G.Skill's DDR5-7800 C36 2x16GB memory kit to DDR5-9000, a significant 15% increase. The memory timings (36-51-49-55) weren't so bad, but he had to push the DRAM voltage to 1.65V, which is ok for demonstration purposes but not a value we would recommend for daily usage.

It's exciting to see that the Ryzen 8000G has a capable integrated memory controller (IMC). The Ryzen 8000G series officially supports DDR5-5200, so safedisk's overclock represented a 73% uplift in terms of data rate. However, it's important to highlight that not every Ryzen 8000G sample runs with DDR5 at those high frequencies. Unfortunately, safedisk didn't run any real-world benchmarks on his configuration. However, the overclock did share a screenshot where the Ryzen 7 8700G was hitting 79 GB/s read, 126 GB/s write, and 105 GB/s copy performance with AIDA64's benchmark. Latency, at 52.2ns, wasn't shabby, either.

(Image credit: safedisk/overclock.net)

Ryzen 7 8700G AI Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Data Rate Timings Procyon AI Inference GIMP with Stable Diffusion DDR5-7600 38-48-48-116 242 80.52 DDR5-7200 38-48-48-116 234 81.71 DDR5-6000 38-38-38-78 225 82.38 DDR5-4800 40-40-40-77 210 83.54

It's common knowledge that AMD's Ryzen APU's gaming performance scales very well with faster memory. Therefore, it's exciting to see how Ryzen 8000G's Radeon 780M iGPU behaves with fast memory AI, with AI being all the hype nowadays. Hardware enthusiast chi11eddog has evaluated the impact of high-speed memory on AI performance using the Procyon AI inference benchmark and GIMP with Stable Diffusion.

Procyon evaluates six different neural network models with its benchmark: MobileNet V3, Inception V4, YOLO V3, DeepLab V3, Real-ESRGAN, and ResNet 50. A higher overall score is better. Meanwhile, the GIMP benchmark involves installing the Stable Diffusion plug-in in GIMP to generate an image, so a lower time is better.

The results show a 15% increase in AI performance in Procyon, going from stock DDR5-4800 C40 to DDR5-7600 C38. Meanwhile, there was a 7% delta between DDR5-4800 C40 and DDR5-6000 C38. On the other hand, the performance delta in GIMP with Stable Diffusion wasn't as significant. DDR5-7600 C38 only reduced the generation time by 4% compared to DDR5-4800 C40.

AMD's Ryzen 8000G processors officially launched yesterday. The flagship Ryzen 7 8700G is available for $329. The Ryzen 5 8600G goes for $229, whereas the Ryzen 5 8500G will retail for $179 once in stock.