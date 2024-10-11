AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Alleged specs and launch timeframe leak

Two new leaks from posts at Bilibili and Chiphell (as found by @9950pro) reveal possible specifications of AMD's forthcoming eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache as well as its launch timeframe. If the information is accurate, then the new CPU will sustain an up to 5.2 GHz frequency under loads and will be released in about a month's time.

AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D family of processors with 64 MB of 3D V-Cache is expected to consist of three models: the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D, the 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and the eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The latter is expected to be a gamer's dream processor as it combines high single-thread performance, enough cores for most games, and a moderate price.

If the leak from a Bilibili user is to be believed, then the eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a default frequency of 4.7 GHz, but can sustain 5.2 GHz across all cores under a rather high load generated by the Cinebench R24 benchmark. We do not know whether we are dealing with an engineering sample, or the final version of the CPU, just like we do not know what kind of cooler was used, so 5.2 GHz may be an optimistic result.

As for launch window, the post at Chiphell claims that an AMD employee said that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will be release on November 1 – 5, 2024. November 1 is Friday and while we can expect pre-orders to start on Friday, AMD tends to start actual sales in the middle of the week, so November 5 looks more logical, if the information is actually correct to any degree. Also, it is possible that AMD plans to start shipments of its Ryzen 9000X3D processors to its partners in early November, so actual launch window will be later.

Although it is clear that AMD's Ryzen 9000-series processors with 3D V-Cache are incoming, the company yet has to disclose their actual specifications as well as launch timeframe officially, so take the leaks with an appropriate amount of salt.

AMD released its Ryzen 7000X3D processors in March – April, 2023, about six months after it launched its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors in October, 2022. Back then the competition with Intel was already pretty intense and the company had just launched its AM5 platform that was yet to demonstrate a clear advantage over AM4 platform with Zen 3-based CPUs. Today, the situation is a bit different: Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000-series processors demonstrate mediocre advantage over predecessors when it comes to games, so AMD may be more inclined to roll out Ryzen 9000X3D units earlier rather than later to cater to needs of gamers. But, this is still just speculation until we get official news and hands on with the chips.