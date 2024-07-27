Core Ultra 7 265KF staggers behind Core i7-14700K in multi-core benchmark — Arrow Lake chip has 7% higher single-core performance

Another upcoming Arrow Lake chip, which will compete against the best CPUs, has appeared for the first time in the Geekbench browser. This time, it pertains to the iGPUless Core Ultra 7 265KF. Discovered by Benchleaks on X, the chip was benchmarked in Geekbench 5.5.1. It boasts good single-core performance but falters in multi-core performance, lagging behind the last-generation Core i7-14700K.

The Core Ultra 7 265KF scored 2,252 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 17,722 points in the multi-core test. Single-core performance is competitive with Intel's previous generation Core i7 and Core i9 K-series parts, 7% faster than the Core i7-14700KF and 3% faster than the Core i9-14900K. However, compared to an Arrow Lake-S qualification sample, which we believe to be a Core Ultra 9 285K, the Ultra 7 model loses out, with the Arrow Lake-S qualification sample being 9% quicker in single-threaded performance.

Multi-core performance is where the Core Ultra 7 265KF completely faulters. Compared to the Core i7-14700KF — its direct predecessor, the Raptor Lake Refresh chip beats the 265KF by a whopping 16%. It only gets worse against the higher-trim models. The Core i9-14900K outperforms the 265KF by 45%, and the Arrow Lake-S (Ultra 9 285K) QS beats the 265KF by 54%. Results for the Core i9 and Core i7 models were taken from the first page of results in the Geekbench 5 browser and averaged together.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Single-Core Multi-Core Arrow Lake-S QS (Ultra 9 285K) 2,455 27,381 Core i9-14900K 2,178 25,648 Core Ultra 7 265KF 2,252 17,722 Core i7-14700KF 2,102 20,480

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Core Ultra 7 265KF has eight P-cores and 12 E-cores, with clock speeds reaching up to 5.4 GHz. The addition of the "F" nomenclature also suggests the chip has a disabled integrated graphics unit. Compared to the rumored specs of the Core Ultra 9 285K, the 265KF has four fewer E-cores but the same number of P-cores.

As always, take these results with a pinch of salt. The conditions in which the Core Ultra 7 was running are unknown. However, we won't see what Arrow Lake is capable of until in a few months, as Intel's next-generation chips have been rumored to launch in October, while AMD's Ryzen 9000 lineup is just right around the corner.